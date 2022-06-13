Former JSOC Commander Lieutenant General Scott Howell Joins TurbineOne Board of Advisors

TurbineOne is proud to announce that retired Lieutenant General Scott A. Howell has joined its Board as an Advisor. Lt. Gen. Howell is a 34-year U.S. Air Force and Special Operations veteran who most recently served as the 15th Commander of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina from 2018-2021.
In his role at JSOC, Lt. Gen. Howell oversaw military operations across multiple theaters and was responsible for the readiness and mission execution of highly-specialized military forces of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. Before JSOC he served as the Vice Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command with a focus on organizing, training, and equipping more than 70,000 U.S. Special Operations personnel operating in more than 85 countries. In this role he led acquisition, budgeting, programming, and fiscal processes for USSOCOM with the military services, Joint Staff, and Office of the Secretary of Defense.
"TurbineOne is entirely focused on those serving at our frontlines," said TurbineOne CEO Ian Kalin. "Lieutenant General Howell's strategic guidance on product positioning will accelerate our capture of market opportunities and scale the impact of our technology."
"We are incredibly grateful to work with Lieutenant General Howell," said Marina Nitze, TurbineOne Board Director. "He is a globally respected national security leader. His willingness to work with a Silicon Valley startup is an inspiration as our nation works to close the cultural chasm between technology companies and the Department of Defense."
General Howell was commissioned through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1987 and earned Master's Degrees from the Air Command & Staff College and the National War College. He is a career special operations helicopter pilot and has deployed extensively with experience in Iraq, Kuwait, Bosnia, Haiti, Kosovo, Mozambique, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Djibouti, and Afghanistan. He is a command pilot with 2,600 hours of flight time across six unique air platforms.
"I am very excited to work with TurbineOne," said Lt. Gen. Howell. "TurbineOne has developed a revolutionary technology delivering stronger situational awareness to warfighters. This technology enables AI on mesh networks already deployed at the tactical edge, enhancing security and improving mission effectiveness."
About TurbineOne
TurbineOne is the frontline perception company. Founded by veterans from elite organizations within Silicon Valley and the Department of Defense, TurbineOne delivers stronger situational awareness at the tactical edge through machine learning.
