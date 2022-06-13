Krylon® Rust Tough® with Anti-Rust Technology™ Extends the Life of Outdoor Furniture and Décor

New rust-fighting spray paint delivers 40% stronger protection for metal, helping to keep outdoor furniture and décor safe from damage caused by moisture and UV rays

A great choice for resisting the damaging effects of repeated exposure to the elements, Krylon® Rust Tough® with Anti-Rust Technology™ spray paint applies directly to metal surfaces for maximum protection against rust—no priming necessary. Rust Tough is a new and improved formula that provides 40% stronger protection against corrosion as compared to its predecessor Rust Protector™ spray paint. In stores now and available in both aerosol and brush-on offerings, homeowners can refresh outdoor furniture and décor while adding a layer of protection against rust.

"Rain and UV exposure is hard on most materials and even tougher on ones like metal," said Melinda Childress, Krylon Product Manager. "Krylon's Rust Tough protects metal by providing 40% stronger corrosion fighting protection for aluminum, steel and other metal surfaces. It also resists fading, keeping outdoor projects looking great."

With the continued shift toward remote work and families spending more time at home together, outdoor living spaces are becoming an extension of the home to work, play, dine, entertain and more. From refinishing damaged or aging outdoor furniture and repurposing other pieces for outside use, to creating entire offices or getaway spaces, homeowners are dedicating more time to outdoor home improvement projects.

"As home improvement season is upon us, we want to give homeowners a solution to help extend the life of much-loved furniture pieces and keep outdoor living spaces beautiful year after year," continued Melinda Childress. "Krylon Rust Tough makes it easy to tackle all outdoor updates on to-do lists like refreshing metal mailboxes, updating aluminum patio furniture, restoring outdoor light fixtures, reviving steel address plaques and more."

The new Rust Tough is convenient and simple to use with no sanding or priming required and dries in as little as 30 minutes. It features a spray-any-way comfort tip, is available in a variety of finishes, ranging from flat to high-gloss, and has a wide selection of rich colors, great for use on projects in the home. For larger projects, Rust Tough is also available in a VOC-compliant brush-on option with an array of enamels, primers and tintable enamels. Users are advised to check their local regulations for VOC compliance.

Celebrating over seven decades of restoration, product innovation and color, Krylon has become a household name for reviving and upcycling furniture, décor and everything else that makes you feel at home—both indoors and out. Rust Tough paint and other Krylon products are available at retailers nationwide, though selections may vary.

About Krylon

Krylon is a spray paint industry leader whose legacy of product innovation and color has been a source of inspiration for DIYers and crafters since 1947. For nearly eight decades, Krylon customers have trusted its premium products to restore, create and protect. The brand's consumer product lines include a wide selection of high-quality spray paints and paint-related products, from general-purpose paints to home décor to specialty products to rust protection and more. Learn more at Krylon.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

