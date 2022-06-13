Ygrene Announces Promotion of Supriya Sachar to Chief Operating Officer

Former VP of Operations and Innovation and Regional General Manager Will Oversee National Operational Functions

Ygrene, one of the nation's leading property improvement financing companies, today announced the promotion of Supriya Sachar to Chief Operating Officer. Sachar, who has been with Ygrene for six years, will oversee day-to-day operational functions, including the funding, operations, risk, and training departments. Sachar will report to President and CEO Jim Reinhart.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005571/en/

Supriya Sachar, Chief Operating Officer, Ygrene (Photo: Business Wire)

"I'm thrilled to announce Supriya's promotion to Chief Operating Officer," said Ygrene President and CEO Jim Reinhart. "Over the course of her tenure at Ygrene, Supriya has demonstrated excellence in leadership and results-driven strategic thinking. She has helped to transform the company through growth, profitability, and innovation, and her work has been critical to helping us attain customer satisfaction scores similar to the most trusted consumer brands. We will reach new heights with Supriya in the role of COO."

"It's an honor to accept this promotion," said Supriya Sachar. "I'm proud to be part of a company that shares my values of serving the public good and advancing equity in the workplace and in the communities we serve. At Ygrene, we care deeply about our customers and work every day to help home, and business owners build better lives and increase the health and safety of their communities. I couldn't be more optimistic about what the future holds for Ygrene and our customers or more energized to have the opportunity to make that future a reality through my contributions as Chief Operating Officer."

Sachar brings more than 20 years of start-up and Fortune 500 experience to her new role at Ygrene. Her deep expertise in operational excellence, advanced strategic planning, organizational design, product management and technology resulted in increased efficiencies, significant customer growth, and profitability in multiple industries.

Sachar is also an active member of her community, volunteering for the American Cancer Society and the Heart of A Marine Foundation since 2008, and takes exceptional pride in her mentorship of women in the workplace through women's leadership and empowerment programs like Women's Unlimited. She was recently selected as a recipient of the North Bay Business Journal's 2022 "Influential Women Award," honoring her as a woman in California's North Bay who is making a difference in the business world through her unique contributions and accomplishments.

Sacher holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management and Marketing from Pune University, India, a Graduate Diploma in Public Relations, Advertising and Applied Communications from the New Delhi Institute for Media Studies and Information Technology, and a Graduate Diploma in Computer Science and Programming from CMS Computer Institute, New Delhi. She pursued an Executive MBA at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Ygrene

Ygrene, one of the nation's leading property improvement financing providers, with built-in consumer protections, is delivering greater choice for home and business owners by providing access to affordable financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, storm protection, and seismic upgrades. In addition, Ygrene financing has proven to be a successful tool for supporting public policy initiatives - at no cost to local government. By providing over $2.5 billion private capital to more than 550 local communities, Ygrene has created tens of thousands of jobs and invested millions into local economies across the U.S. Learn more at ygrene.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005571/en/