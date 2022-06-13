Next-Generation Healthcare Distributor bttn Announces $20M Series A

Investment Validates Vision and Will Accelerate Growth
bttn, the technology company transforming healthcare distribution, today announced the completion of a $20 million Series A funding round. The funding round was led by Tiger Global, with participation from existing investor Fuse.
This investment brings the year-old healthcare disruptor's new post-money valuation to $110 million.
bttn makes buying name-brand medical supplies online easier and faster for medical practitioners, businesses, and emergency responders.
"bttn was founded with the mission to deliver a modern, digital approach to buying medical supplies, ultimately meeting a much-desired need in this highly antiquated market," said JT Garwood, CEO and Co-Founder of bttn. "The Series A investment will help us scale and accelerate growth, allowing bttn to support more customers with a best-in-class shopping experience. By earning the business of 7,000 customers in the year since our launch, it is crystal clear that customers want and need what we are offering."
bttn's vision for the future of healthcare distribution is being embraced by more customers each day as it digitally transforms the entire healthcare distribution ecosystem.
- More than 1,000 orders were made on bttnusa.com in May 2022 alone. Existing, repeat customers continue to return as additional supply is added.
- In April 2022, bttn added eight distribution and fulfillment centers to its supply chain, further cutting out expensive middlemen and passing these savings directly to its customers.
- The company now has access to over 2.5 million medical supplies from top name-brand manufacturers.
- Shipping times continue to improve for customers, with the average delivery fulfilled within three days of ordering.
About bttn
bttn is building the future of medical supply with an easy-to-use e-commerce solution that supports customers of all sizes. bttn saves customers money on their medical supply bill while delivering faster than typical medical supply channels. Choose bttn to automate your medical supply today. bttn is headquartered in Seattle, WA, and is growing rapidly and hiring.
