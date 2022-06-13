Hedley May announced today that Janine Cristiano has joined as a Partner, based in New York, to deepen its capability in the placement of Human Resources talent for the firm's broad range of global corporate and financial services clients.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005258/en/
Janine Cristiano Joins Hedley May as New York Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
Cristiano joins Hedley May having previously served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Houlihan Lokey, Ares Management, and Smith Barney, and as the Head of Human Resources for corporate groups at Ernst & Young. Cristiano has developed and led international teams based in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the US who were responsible for delivering the full suite of Human Resources services to their companies. She has extensive experience building Human Resources functions from the ground up as well as reorganizing inherited structures that require transformation.
With the addition of Cristiano, Hedley May is appointing a seasoned practitioner to its Human Capital Management search practice.
"We are delighted to expand Hedley May's market presence in the US and enhance our franchise. Janine adds specialized expertise to our platform that will provide our clients with fresh insight as they seek to develop world class HR functions," said Laura McPhail, US Partner.
Karen Frizzell, Partner leading the HR practice in London, UK, added "With her exceptionally deep and wide-ranging HR leadership experience, Janine brings fantastic insight, knowledge and understanding to our global HR practice and Hedley May as a whole. I am very excited about Janine's arrival as it will further enhance Hedley May's reputation for having a market leading HR search practice, able to seamlessly execute US and global HR leadership appointments."
"I have first-hand experience with the dedication, professionalism, and excellence of Hedley May, having worked in close partnership with the firm since 2009. Hedley May has established a preeminent position as a global boutique search firm of choice, and I am beyond excited to join this talented group of search professionals and to work with clients in appointing outstanding HR professionals," said Cristiano.
Hedley May – Leadership Inspired
Hedley May is focused on finding extraordinary leaders across the globe.
In our commitment to achieve greater diversity, equity and inclusion, we seek out world-class executives who can create lasting change and leaders who will make a world of difference. 59% of our appointments globally over the past four years have been diverse.
Each year we meet and assess the world's most capable business leaders, executives and non-executives, across our core areas of expertise – Board & CEO, HR & Reward, Finance & Audit, Risk & Compliance and Legal & Corporate Governance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005258/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.