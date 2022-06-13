MobileSmith Appoints Joel French to Strategic Advisory Board

MobileSmith MOST, a leading provider of cutting-edge mobile software solutions, announces the appointment of Joel French to their Strategic Advisory board.
We're thrilled that Joel is joining our Advisory Board. Joel's healthcare and company growth experience will be fundamental in helping MobileSmith Health navigate the healthcare ecosystem. He brings a unique business lens as a healthcare economist to help us see where the "puck" is going.
"Implementing methods of retaining nurses, physicians, and other caregivers has become among the highest priorities for provider enterprise," said Joel French. "This is why MobileSmith's easy to implement and low cost methods of eliminating administrative burdens faced by caregivers while greatly enriching patient experiences are so relevant."
About MobileSmith:
MobileSmith MOST, has been designing software since 1993, evolving from desktop to browser-based computing and now revolutionizing mobile with a new paradigm in application development. Their patents pending MobileSmith™ platform is an innovative cloud solution that enables organizations to rapidly create, deploy, and manage custom, native mobile apps for iPhone, Android, and iPad.
Without writing a line of code, business managers can quickly and cost-effectively take their company mobile. Our clients can also seamlessly integrate their app portfolio with their enterprise systems and securely manage all mobile solutions from a single cloud-based environment.
About Joel French:
For 30 years, Joel French has contributed to health industry business and clinical process improvements as CEO of multiple technology firms and as an advisor to leaders of provider enterprises, health plans, and technology companies. Mr. French most recently served as CEO of SCI Solutions, a market-leading patient access and digital health company, prior to its acquisition by R1 RCM. French is widely published in industry journals and frequently lectures at industry conferences. He serves as a board trustee for Seattle Childrens Hospital and is a founder/managing partner of Nephalios Group, LLC, a strategy and management consulting firm. He received a BA in Economics from Pacific Lutheran University.
