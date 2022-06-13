CYBER.ORG Announces Creation of National Cybersecurity Education Month in June to Expand K-12 Cybersecurity Education and Diversify the Talent Pipeline

CISA-funded cybersecurity workforce development program launches month-long celebration to increase K-12 cybersecurity literacy and prepare future cybersecurity professionals to combat threats of tomorrow

CYBER.ORG – a workforce development organization funded through the Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program (CETAP) grant from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) – today kicked off the inaugural National Cybersecurity Education Month in June. The month-long event will raise awareness of K-12 cybersecurity education and introduce students to the power of cybersecurity careers to bolster the U.S. cybersecurity workforce. National Cybersecurity Education Month was recognized on the Senate floor by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) with support in the House from Rep. Andrew R. Garbarino (R-NY) and Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY).

The President's Budget increased cybersecurity funding for fiscal year 2023 by nearly 11%, but funding for K-12 cybersecurity education continues to lag behind, as the nation faces a shortfall of over 714K cybersecurity professionals. With the support of policymakers and the involvement of industry leaders from CISA, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), and the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Cybersecurity Education Month is helping improve access to K-12 cybersecurity education nationwide and diversify the talent pipeline with students from all backgrounds.

"As the first former computer programmer elected to the United States Senate, I'm honored to recognize June as National Cybersecurity Education Month to highlight the efforts to increase cybersecurity literacy among K-12 students," said Senator Rosen (D-NV). "As cyber threats have been on the rise, I have prioritized legislation to protect our students and teachers from cyber threats and equip them with the skills to be ready for the next generation of cyber jobs. Strengthening and diversifying the cybersecurity workforce is key to improving our national security."

"Now is the time to invest in our students and their futures in cybersecurity," said Representative Garbarino (R-NY). "Strengthening the cybersecurity workforce is key to improving our national security posture and mitigating the sophisticated threats of cybercriminals. Every student in the United States should have the opportunity to learn cybersecurity. I'm proud to promote K-12 cybersecurity education to encourage next-generation talent to pursue careers in the field."

CYBER.ORG's annual Cyber Education Discovery Forum (CEDF) will take place during National Cybersecurity Education Month on June 20-22 in Washington D.C. The event will bring together K-12 educators from all 50 states who are dedicated to teaching cybersecurity in the classroom, exposing them to professional development resources and a network of like-minded teachers. The conference provides educators with an opportunity to network, explore new cybersecurity curriculum and engage with the government and industry leaders critical to expanding K-12 cybersecurity education. CEDF will include remarks from Karinda L. Washington, the Executive Director of Social Impact & Campaigns at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Additionally, CYBER.ORG will celebrate the accomplishments of the Educator Award winners who continue to champion K-12 cybersecurity education in their classrooms and communities. Each will teach a master class at the conference.

Benjamin Dougherty – Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio

Monika Moorman – Central Park Elementary in Plantation, Florida

Latasha Perreault – Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas

Neil Plotnick –Everett High School in Everett, Massachusetts

Thank you to our CEDF sponsors, CISA, Palo Alto Networks, Parallax, and the SANS Institute for supporting initiatives to ensure all K-12 students have equal access to cybersecurity education.

"This National Cybersecurity Education Month, we hope to bring greater urgency to preparing future generations for cybersecurity careers," said Kevin Nolten, Vice President of the Cyber Innovation Center. "It has never been more important to provide our nation's educators with the tools to teach K-12 in their classrooms. This new national platform helps us convene key stakeholders across industry, government, and education to take up the mantle on cybersecurity education and help solve the workforce shortage."

About CYBER.ORG

CYBER.ORG, formerly the National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center (NICERC), is a cybersecurity workforce development organization that targets K-12 students with cyber career awareness, curricular resources and teacher professional development. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) supports CYBER.ORG through a grant from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to develop and distribute cybersecurity education content to educators across the country at no cost. Currently, more than 25,000 teachers across all 50 states and three U.S. territories are enrolled in the CYBER.ORG content platform. For more information, please visit http://www.cyber.org.

