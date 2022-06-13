CBL Properties Partners With Susan G. Komen to Host 'MORE THAN PINK' Walk at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga and CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville

CBL Properties CBL today announced that it has partnered with the Tennessee, Mississippi, & Alabama chapter of Susan G. Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization, to host its MORE THAN PINK walk at two of CBL's premier properties, Hamilton Place in Chattanooga and CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville.

"We are thrilled to partner with Susan G. Komen to host the MORE THAN PINK walk at two of CBL's premier properties in Tennessee," said Mary Lynn Morse, senior vice president – marketing, CBL Properties. "We all know someone that has been affected by breast cancer and we look forward to bringing our community together to honor and support friends and family."

The walk at Hamilton Place will take place on Oct. 1st and at CoolSprings on Oct. 15th. Each event will be preceded by The Power of ONE Week – a week's worth of events to honor those impacted by breast cancer.

"We are excited to work with CBL and welcome Walk participants in person this year at Hamilton Place and CoolSprings Galleria. These events provide a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer," said Tim Newman, executive director – Susan G. Komen of Tennessee, Mississippi, & Alabama. "Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us in October and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever."

For more information on each event, please visit www.komen.org/chattanoogawalk or www.komen.org/nashvillewalk.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market‑dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 95 properties totaling 59.6 million square feet across 24 states, including 57 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

