Fiber Broadband Association Recognizes Frontier's Veronica Bloodworth with 2022 Chairman's Award

Industry leader responsible for deploying FTTH to millions of homes

Today at Fiber Connect 2022, the Fiber Broadband Association presented its Chairman's Award to Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer at Frontier.

"The Fiber Broadband Association is proud to recognize Veronica for her efforts advancing fiber connectivity forward and creating a better broadband future for communities and businesses across North America," said Kevin Morgan, Chair of the Board at Fiber Broadband Association. "Her many years of leadership at Frontier and AT&T have delivered high-speed broadband to tens of millions of homes."

The Chairman's Award singles out an individual or company that has shown tremendous effort to promote, educate, or accelerate Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH). As Chief Network Officer at Frontier, Bloodworth oversees all of the company's network operations, including leading Frontier's fiber-first accelerated buildout that is expected to reach 10 million total locations by the end of 2025. Prior to that, she was with AT&T for 23 years, rising to the position of Senior Vice President of Construction and Engineering. Under her leadership, AT&T deployed fiber to over 14 million customers.

"So much has changed since I first started working in the industry, when dial-up modems and pagers were the thing," said Bloodworth. "Today, fiber to the home deployments are core to driving everything from remote work, to gaming, and watching sporting events in 4K. We have a real opportunity to close the digital divide in the next five years and I'm proud to be a part of the Fiber Broadband Association's mission to connect people for generations to come."

The award was presented at Fiber Connect 2022, the Fiber Broadband Association's premiere event where the industry meets to discuss, debate, and share information and trends shaping a world of unlimited bandwidth with unlimited possibilities. The conference includes presentations from leading experts, policy and regulatory thought leaders, regulatory officials, think tanks, state broadband offices, leading service providers, municipal and utility broadband experts, and leading media and analysts.

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere.

