KBRA UK Releases Research – KBRA's European Securitisation Survey Reveals Market Concerns

KBRA UK (KBRA) releases a report involving the results of its recent European securitisation investor survey. We surveyed 35 investors across a wide spectrum of assets classes to gauge their views and expectations regarding the market. The report aggregates and analyses the responses, revealing a broadly concerning picture that the European securitisation market potentially has a further pricing correction in store as it adjusts to inflationary pressures and geopolitical upheavals. However, a high portion of investors also feel that the market will eventually bounce back.
Key Takeaways:
- Most investors surveyed expect an ongoing widening bias in European securitisation markets. This is especially true for investors in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and nonperforming loans (NPL).
- Issuance is expected to remain muted, with most investors anticipating either a complete dry-up or a reversion to the post-global financial crisis (GFC) trend of retained issuance and mainly prime collateral.
- The region of greatest concern for credit performance is the UK, followed by Italy, Spain, Germany, and Ireland. A minority do not expect any regional performance deterioration.
Click here to view the report.
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
