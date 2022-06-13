Phillips 66 to Speak at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Phillips 66 PSX Executive Leadership Team members will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. EDT.
Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company's strategic initiatives and its continued commitment to disciplined capital allocation.
To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page the day after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 PSX manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn or Twitter.
