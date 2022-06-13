Advanced RPO Sponsors Lighthouse Research & Advisory Report Revealing Top Priorities for Talent Acquisition Leaders in 2022

Hiring has escalated from an HR priority to a business-level priority for 83% of companies surveyed

Advanced RPO, a recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) company serving the enterprise and mid-markets, sponsored the Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2022 Talent Acquisition Trends study revealing the top priorities for talent acquisition (TA) leaders. Informed by responses from more than 1,000 employers and 1,000 candidates, the study delved into challenges and opportunities across the spectrum of talent acquisition. Measurement, compensation, and the right partners are top of mind among talent acquisition leaders.

According to the report, 83% of talent leaders shared that hiring has gone from an HR priority to a business-level priority. Diversity & Inclusion is the top priority for 33% of TA leaders, followed by sourcing (29%), recruitment marketing (29%), hiring manager relations (23%), and candidate experience (22%).

"We counsel our clients to view talent acquisition as a strategic business objective, and the research bears out that the best-performing companies are doing just that," said Advanced RPO President Pam Verhoff. "We are committed to delivering innovative ideas and industry-specific expertise to address our clients' unique hiring challenges. Strong partners such as Advanced RPO help organizations ensure their hiring aligns with and helps drive key business objectives, growth, and strategy."

Themes of the report include:

Why measurement needs to be a key element in talent acquisition strategy, planning, and execution

Compensation's role in recruiting and how to get proactive about this component

How the right talent acquisition partners can support these objectives with innovative ideas, broader perspectives, and technology-enabled services

"Talent acquisition leaders and their teams have been in the spotlight like never before," said Lighthouse Chief Research Officer Ben Eubanks. "However, the market conditions and general scarcity of talent are making their jobs harder than ever. Plus, the jobs data indicate that postings for recruiters are five times what they were pre-pandemic, which means companies can't find enough recruiting talent to help them solve this problem. Now is the time to rethink the value of RPO partners, who bring more than just hires. They bring value across a wide spectrum of areas that matter deeply to today's talent and business leaders, as the research clearly shows. Finding and leveraging the right recruiting service provider can level up an organization's talent acquisition function to new heights."

In addition to the research findings, the report includes real-world examples of talent acquisition challenges and how Advanced RPO solved them. You can read it here.

