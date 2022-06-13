Everly Health Solutions Launches End-to-End Spanish Language Care Experience

Twenty-five million Spanish speakers in the United States receive about a third less healthcare as language-based healthcare gaps continue to widen

Everly Health Solutions, the enterprise division of Austin-based Everly Health, today announces Spanish language digital capabilities, expanding accessibility and closing critical gaps in care. The company now offers a complete end-to-end care experience designed for Spanish speakers, including at-home tests and collection kits, digital results and resources in Spanish, including the ability to provide telehealth consults for Spanish speakers.

"Everly Health is committed to making healthcare more accessible," said Cindy Kent, COO of Everly Health. "Our comprehensive Spanish language digital capabilities are one of the many steps we are taking towards that vision. As a leader in the digital health space, we are committed to meeting people where they are, providing an easily navigable and personalized experience to millions more who deserve high-quality care."

The United States has the second-largest population of Spanish speakers in the world. And according to a 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Latino patients who primarily speak Spanish are more likely to lack a consistent source of care, have fewer doctor's visits and receive fewer prescription medications than Latinos who are English proficient.

"Language barriers should not impede receiving high-quality care from a provider," said Dr. Liz Kwo, MD, MBA, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Everly Health. "Our new capabilities are key to advancing health equity and creating better patient outcomes; that is the future of healthcare. We want to ensure that all individuals receive the healthcare they need."

With this solution, health plans can feel confident that the complete set of offerings Everly Health Solutions provides can meaningfully engage members, improve patient experience and aid in the timely closure of Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Sets (HEDIS) measures.

The organization's focus on gaps in care and workforce wellness for health plans and employers provides a comprehensive enterprise solution: the clinical and technology infrastructure to enable diagnostic and preventative screening testing. For example, a previous study run by one of Everly Health Solutions' health plan clients showed that the company had twice the Medicare gap-closure rates of another testing competitor. Additionally, according to the same study, members who used the Everly Health Solutions platform and had an abnormal result were twice as likely to visit their physician for follow-up treatment, enabling better treatment and health outcomes.

About Everly Health Solutions

Everly Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Everly Health, is a virtual care provider that uses advanced diagnostics and telehealth to improve the early detection and prevention of disease. Our solutions provide the clinical and technological framework to facilitate population-scale testing across the healthcare ecosystem in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. We serve more than 350 enterprise partners and power over 400 programs, closing gaps in care and creating diagnostics-driven solutions for health plans and employers. We believe that empowering people with convenient access to clinically actionable testing has the power to change lives, improve outcomes, and create a healthier world.

