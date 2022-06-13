LeaseQuery Recognized by SIIA as Best FinTech Solution

LeaseQuery Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, has been named the best FinTech Solution of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

"We are honored to be named best FinTech Solution, a recognition that truly accentuates the hard work we've devoted to developing and growing the LeaseQuery product," said Jeff Dernavich, Vice President of Product Management at LeaseQuery. "With more than 35 accountants on staff, our team understands the importance of supporting accounting processes in a way that meets accounting and financial professionals' complex needs."

LeaseQuery's accounting solution enables accounting teams to move complicated accounting data out of spreadsheets and into a secure cloud. The LeaseQuery platform arms accountants with operational tools, data integrity, accounting intelligence, international consideration, and the specific disclosure reports required by auditors and regulators. The solution facilitates compliance with ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and 96.

"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 8 in the metaverse.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. LeaseQuery was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winners are listed at https://siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes accountants' lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 25,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery's core lease accounting solution, which focuses on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, or explore additional accounting tools. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.

