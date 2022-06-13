Velcro Companies Introduces New Electronics Organization Line

Available on Amazon, easy-to-use VELCRO® Brand Electronics Organization products help homeowners organize media centers, home office and gaming consoles in simple and elegant ways
Velcro Companies launched a new line of Electronics Organization products, including the VELCRO® Brand Mountable Cable Sleeves and VELCRO® Brand Portable Cord Ties, to simplify cable management and electronics organization in the home and office.
VELCRO® Brand Mountable Cable Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
VELCRO® Brand Mountable Cable Sleeves and VELCRO® Brand Portable Cord Ties are available now on Amazon.
The world is more connected than ever before, and those connections require more cables, cords and wires that need organization. Most current cable mounting solutions are hard plastic or rubber tubes with limited reusability and mounting options.
VELCRO® Brand Electronics Organization products provide durable, versatile and reliable organization solutions for securing and organizing cables, cords and wires. Consumers can safely organize their electronics and more easily adjust them when needed.
"Homes and offices have more cables and wires than ever before, and the innovative new VELCRO® Brand Electronics Organization products provide an easy-to-use, versatile and reliable solution to bundle, organize and conceal all of the wires behind your desk and home entertainment center," said Andrew Ellis, Chief Commercial Officer – Americas. "With VELCRO® Brand Electronics Organization products, cable organization is quicker and easier and can be adjusted as many times as needed."
VELCRO® Brand Mountable Cable Sleeves
VELCRO® Brand Mountable Cable Sleeves are a flexible and lightweight option to safely secure and conceal wires. Made with the iconic VELCRO® Brand hook and loop, the Cable Sleeve can be put in place and undone over and over again. This ensures improved reusability and the ability to adjust, add or change out cables as needed.
The VELCRO® Brand Mountable Cable Sleeve safely attaches to furniture with a silicon adhesive that removes cleanly from non-painted surfaces.
|
VELCRO® Brand Mountable Cable Sleeves
|
Color
|
Black, White
|
Black, White
|
Black, White
|
Dimensions (L x W)
|
8 x 4 ¾ inches
|
12 x 5 ¾ inches
|
36 x 5 ¾ inches**
|
Count
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
MSRP*
|
$9.99
|
$14.99
|
$19.99
*Tax not included
**The 36-inch Cut-to-Length version is coming soon.
VELCRO® Brand Portable Cord Ties
VELCRO® Brand Portable Cord Ties are the perfect size to take on-the-go for headphones, phone chargers and laptop power cords. VELCRO® Brand Portable Cord Ties are a simple and fast cord management solution when consumers are on the move and don't want their wires tangling in their bag or pocket. Available in packages of 6, 12, and 36, each pack of VELCRO® Brand Portable Cord Ties includes an assortment of sizes and colors of Black, Gray and White.
|
VELCRO® Brand Portable Cord Ties
|
Pack
|
Small
|
Medium
|
Large
|
Lengths
|
2 – 3 inch
|
4 – 3 inch
|
12 – 3 inch
|
Count
|
6 (2 of each length)
|
12 (4 of each length)
|
36 (12 of each length)
|
MSRP*
|
$5.99
|
$7.99
|
$17.99
*Tax not included
About Velcro Companies
Velcro Companies is a technology-driven, global organization providing versatile, strong, reliable and durable fastening solutions that solve problems in simple, elegant and surprising ways. VELCRO® Brand products are used by businesses and consumers around the world and can be found in the Transportation, Medical, Packaging, Construction, Personal Care, Footwear & Apparel, Industrial and Consumer markets. We have a heritage of innovation spanning more than 60 years and hold more than 400 active patents and numerous trademarks, including the VELCRO® trademark. To buy genuine VELCRO® Brand products and find out more about our company, visit http://www.velcro.com.
