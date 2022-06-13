Alkaline88® Will Be Sold in Army & Air Force Exchange Service Locations Around the World

Alkaline88 Will Be Available Globally to Millions of Active-Duty Military and Veterans

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is pleased to announce that they will now be selling their Alkaline88® products in Army & Air Force Exchange Service (the "Exchange" or "AAFES") locations around the world.

"Alkaline88® is proud to offer our Deliciously Smooth™ water to our military through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service," said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Through The Exchange, millions of members of the armed forces and their families will be able to able to purchase Alkaline88 on bases around the world. We've been working for a long time to make this happen. Thanks to the hard work of our sales team and our advisory board member, Shaquille O'Neal, we finally made it happen. Shaq grew up an army kid and was very clear since the beginning of our partnership that he wanted our water in the Exchange. His support in securing the AAFES account is a testament to what an amazing business partner he is for this company."

The Exchange is the Department of Defense's largest retailer and the 54th largest retailer in the U.S. One hundred percent of their earnings support the military community. They serve an eligible customer base of over 33 million people from 4,900 facilities across 30 countries. They have more than 700 locations in the United States where Alkaline88 products will be available and will also ship the product overseas.

"Growing up, I was an AAFES kid, and I love what they're about. AAFES helps military families and supports military quality-of-life programs, so I was excited about the prospect of Alkaline88 and AAFES coming together," said O'Neal. "We really appreciate our servicemen and women and our veterans, and I'm glad they'll have Alkaline88 to pick up at their local Exchange."

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company WTER is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked "Clean Beverage" label. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

About AAFES:

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the statement that millions of members of the armed forces and their families will be able to able to purchase Alkaline88 on bases around the world.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company's co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company's products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company's products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company's sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company's control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company's ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

