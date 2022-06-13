Presidio Acquires ROVE Expanding Reach of Digital Services and Solutions Across the Southeast United States

Strategic acquisition adds technology modernization solutions and scale to accelerate growth
Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of ROVE, a veteran-owned systems integrator that services enterprise, commercial and public sector clients across the Southeast region of the U.S. This strategic acquisition bolsters Presidio's geographic presence in both North Carolina and South Carolina. In addition to expanded market and cross-selling opportunities, ROVE brings Presidio a world-class Enterprise Audio Visual practice.
"ROVE has a well-earned reputation for excellence driven by a phenomenal team of engineering and sales professionals, and offerings that closely align with Presidio's across areas including enterprise networking, cloud solutions, collaboration, cybersecurity and datacenter," said Dave Hart, President and COO, Presidio. "We're excited to combine forces to better help organizations in the Southeast with their digital transformation."
ROVE's mission is to partner with customers on their transformational business process initiatives to deliver impactful technology solutions that provide modernized business platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"Our team at ROVE has built a loyal customer base with our high-touch service-oriented model. Becoming part of Presidio offers our customers much broader services and solutions with the same type of approach of being a strategic advisor," said Dave Brown, CEO of ROVE. "I'm excited for the expanded opportunities ahead that we can offer our customers, especially as they look toward advanced cyber, cloud and managed services solutions."
About Presidio
Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Highly skilled teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information visit www.presidio.com.
