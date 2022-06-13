Victory Park Capital Closing on $2.4 Billion for Asset Backed Opportunistic Credit Strategy

Victory Park Capital ("VPC"), a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in private credit, announced today the final close of its latest fundraise for its Asset Backed Opportunistic Credit strategy (the "Fund"). The Fund is oversubscribed at $2.4 billion of committed and investable capital, including separately managed accounts investing alongside the Fund. The strategy seeks to provide customized credit solutions to established and emerging, asset-rich companies with strong growth trajectory.
Limited partners in the strategy include pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, endowments, healthcare services, family offices and other institutional investors. In addition to the limited partner commitments, the Fund has secured a term credit facility to strategically complement its investable capital.
The Fund's senior secured asset-backed strategy is focused on providing privately negotiated credit solutions to both emerging and established middle-market companies across select investment verticals in the U.S. and abroad. The Fund leverages VPC's longstanding relationships and proprietary channels to source compelling transactions and is often the sole lender.
Of VPC's recent achievement, Co-Founder and Senior Partner Brendan Carroll said, "Since 2007, VPC has executed a disciplined approach to private credit investing by targeting and structuring investments to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns throughout various market cycles. We are gratified by the strong support shown by the institutional investor community for Victory Park's strategy."
Jeff Schneider, Chief Operating Officer and Partner added, "The Fund significantly exceeded its target, reflecting strong investor appetite for Victory Park's deep asset class expertise, agile investing acumen and culture of risk management. Investable capital in the strategy is over 50% deployed with an exciting pipeline ahead."
About Victory Park Capital
Victory Park Capital is a global alternative investment firm that provides capital to emerging and established businesses in the U.S. and abroad. The firm's differentiated offerings leverage an extensive network of industry relationships, disciplined deal origination, creative financing capabilities, broad credit structuring and special situations expertise. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles, London, Austin and Miami. VPC is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.
