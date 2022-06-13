Vincent Cirel Joins Gannett as Chief Technology Officer

Senior Executive Brings Over 20 Years of Experience in Technology and Engineering

Gannett Co., Inc. GCI announced today Vincent Cirel joining as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), accelerating Gannett's digital evolution as a data and technology subscription-led business. Partnering with the Digital Marketing Solutions (DMS) and Gannett Media business units, Cirel will drive the company's enterprise-wide technology vision and strategy, including the company's overall cybersecurity program. He will also work closely with internal partners to ensure ongoing compliance with data privacy rules and regulations. Cirel will report to Gannett's Chief Financial Officer Doug Horne.

Cirel brings over two decades of experience, most recently as Founder and Managing Director of Pivotal Technologies, LLC, where he provided consulting and advisory services in areas of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, solution engineering, innovation, emerging technologies, information security, and program management for global clients across multiple industries including travel and transportation, healthcare, gaming, and higher education.

"We are excited to welcome Vincent to the team at a pivotal time in Gannett's digital transformation," said Doug Horne, Gannett Chief Financial Officer. "As technology continues to be paramount to the future of our business, Vincent's depth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to implement a technology strategy that improves operational efficiency and our customer experiences."

Prior to his role at Pivotal Technologies, Cirel served as Global CIO and CTO for Scientific Games, one of the largest gaming industry suppliers in the world, reshaping global technology operations and services for corporate, manufacturing, gaming, lottery and mobile functions. Cirel was also SVP and CIO for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, responsible for designing and implementing a world-class IT operation.

"It's an honor to join Gannett at such an important time in the company's history," said Vincent Cirel, Gannett Chief Technology Officer. "As Gannett secures its digital future, technology will be the backbone of everything we do and I'm looking forward to working alongside an incredible team as we find new ways to innovate the subscriber and customer experience."

Cirel holds several degrees including a BS in Mathematics and MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham as well as an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. GCI is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 150 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LOCALiQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain items in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding our digital evolution, vision and strategy and achievement of our various goals. Words such as "expect(s)", "plan(s)", "believe(s)", "will", "target", "goal", "focus", "achieve", "strive(s)", "commit(s)", "intend(s)", "look forward to" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future results. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the success of the reorganized company, its focus, strategies and initiatives, scientific or technological developments or changes, evolving government regulations, inaccurate or unattainable assumptions we make, and other changes in circumstances. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company can give no assurance its expectations will be attained or its strategies will be successful. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this release. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or as otherwise indicated. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

