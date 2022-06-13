Render's Expanded Platform Now Supports All Construction and Maintenance Projects

Global leader in geospatial network construction technology, Render Networks, today announced the expansion of its Network Construction Platform to include three solutions: Render Scale, Render Connect, and Render Redline - designed to reduce the time and effort required to manage all sizes and types of network builds.

The broadband industry is preparing to support over 10 million FTTH connections by the end of 2023. However, not all activity is focused on large, one-time fiber deployments. Increasingly, network operators and construction contractors are looking to solve adjacent construction challenges with the same field productivity and downstream efficiencies.

The platform's broader capabilities now streamline construction beyond large-scale deployment, including stand-alone GIS redline changes, small or high-volume network maintenance works and customer drops.

Render Scale is the company's flagship geospatial construction solution for managing large-scale deployment. Render's Digital Construction Blueprint transforms network designs into a task-level GIS scope, harnessing the power of automation and machine learning to achieve industry-leading outcomes. Render's customer portfolio has seen production rate increases of up to 30%, and direct project cost and schedule benefits of 20%.

Render Connect is a fast-start offering designed to manage small or high-volume builds with highly efficient digital construction processes. Protect margins with faster scoping and turnover of assets for customer connections and ongoing operations and maintenance work.

Render Redline is a light-touch redline change solution that helps construction teams simplify their redline change process with real-time GIS data capture and management. Working alongside existing construction systems and tools, Render Redline is simple to use and cuts redline change management overheads by up to 50%.

Render CEO Sam Pratt said: "Network and construction teams are actively seeking responsive, agile, and innovative solutions that unlock new efficiencies, especially faster build times."

"Render consistently enables network operators and EPCs to achieve some of the best network construction outcomes delivered across the industry. With the addition of Render Redline and Render Connect, our innovation now solves for the full breadth of network construction works, from initial deployment, through to customer connection drops and ongoing maintenance works."

"By lowering barriers of entry and creating a new Redline change management solution, all network operators and construction teams can access Render and deliver outstanding results for the customers and communities they exist to serve."

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for CSPs and construction teams. Through the automation of manual tasks and improved utilization of resources, Render's end-to-end geospatial network construction platform eliminates all paper-based processes, achieving real-time progress transparency and generating time and costs efficiencies of greater than 30% and improving visibility and control across global telco infrastructure rollouts.

