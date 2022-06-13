The Knot Announces the Sixth Annual Registry Awards, Recognizing Outstanding Gifts for Couples Planning Their Newlywed Lives

The Knot 2022 Registry Awards Highlights 120+ of the Most Requested Wedding Gifts For Engaged Couples, Along With Registry Must-Haves Curated by The Knot Expert Editors

The Knot—an authority in wedding planning, advice and products—today announces the winners of the sixth annual The Knot Registry Awards. The Knot Registry Awards rounds up items hand-picked by couples and a team of experts, featuring the best of the best in one place to help answer the age-old question: What do I register for? More than 80% of couples set up 2-3 registries on average and 78% of guests are actively purchasing gifts1. Spanning categories including kitchen, bed and bath, smart home, outdoor, travel, lifestyle, cleaning and organizing, electronics and more, the awards features 120 physical products as well as unique cash funds, gift cards and experiences.

The Knot Registry Awards curates items recommended by expert editors at The Knot and gifts highly requested by couples who registered on The Knot Registry Store. Over the course of several months, The Knot editors rigorously tested time-honored products, while seeking out innovation across several categories to select winners. The team prioritizes quality, value, inclusivity and sustainability to highlight trending items alongside longtime favorites and exciting experiences.

Experiences and virtual gifts—such as gift cards and cash funds—top the list of popular registry picks and continue to grow in popularity. Gift cards for Airbnb and Delta Airlines, plus honeymoon and house cash funds, are among this year's winners of The Knot Registry Awards. As more couples look to celebrate their nuptials with unforgettable experiences, romantic date nights in the city and couples massages in tropical paradises were sought-after registry inclusions as well. The Knot Registry Store is the first digital wedding registry to offer sports tickets across all major sports categories, and NBA and MLB tickets became top picks on the site this year.

The physical gifts among this year's winners feature tried-and-true staples, innovative tech-enabled products and up-and-coming brands on The Knot Registry Store. Some of the products that couples requested most include:

"The wedding boom is here and demand is at its highest peak in decades. Many couples are brimming with excitement to finally celebrate with loved ones and are in the full swing of wedding planning and creating their registries," said Lauren Kay, Executive Editor of The Knot. "With this year's The Knot Registry Awards, couples have the ultimate guide of tested and approved essentials to inspire a registry tailored to their needs and lifestyle."

The Knot also offers couples the opportunity to support a favorite charity. With The Knot Gifts Back, couples can choose from over 100 charities and The Knot will donate a percentage from eligible items purchased off of their registry to the organization.

This year's Registry Awards highlights VOW for Girls, a growing movement to support every girl to choose love on her own terms and end the global child marriage crisis. VOW works with effective yet underfunded grassroots organizations around the world that advance girls' rights by providing education, job training, access to health services and other vital life skills so every girl can own her future.

To view the full list of The Knot 2022 Registry Awards winners or to create a registry on The Knot, visit: https://www.theknot.com/registry-awards.

About The Knot:

The Knot is an authority on wedding planning and advice, offering a seamless, all-in-one solution—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries, invitations and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

