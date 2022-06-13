Artiva Biotherapeutics Celebrates Official Opening of San Diego Corporate Headquarters and R&D Lab Facilities

52,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in San Diego with R&D and GMP manufacturing center

Builds on current capability at Artiva's partner, GC Cell's facility in Republic of Korea

Custom-built GMP manufacturing center further enables Artiva's leadership position in scaled, off-the-shelf NK and CAR-NK therapeutic manufacturing for treatment of solid and hematological cancers

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., an oncology company whose mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell therapies that are safe and accessible to cancer patients, today announced the official opening of the company's U.S. corporate headquarters and R&D laboratory facilities at the Alexandria Tech Center in San Diego.

Artiva officially opened its San Diego corporate headquarters and NK cell therapy research and GMP manufacturing facility with an employee ribbon cutting. The new 52,000-square-foot facility has research and process development laboratories and will include a multi-suite custom-built Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) manufacturing center to support NK and CAR-NK cell production for Artiva's pipeline development and clinical trial supply. The building is located at 5505 Morehouse Drive, San Diego, California. (Photo Credit: Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.)

The 52,000-square-foot facility will include a multi-suite, custom-built current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) cell production center, to support NK and CAR-NK cell production for Artiva's pipeline development and clinical trial supply.

"We're very pleased to welcome our team to this new facility, which was specifically designed to accommodate our growth and to support research and development for our pipeline of optimized NK and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of cancer," said Fred Aslan, M.D., CEO of Artiva.

The new facility and capabilities will be in addition to Artiva's continued research and cGMP manufacturing at its partner GC Cell's state-of-the-art 300,000-square-foot cell center, which was completed in 2018 and comprises research labs, process development labs, and a 50,000-square-foot cGMP cell therapy manufacturing facility in the Republic of Korea. The combined R&D and manufacturing capabilities of the new San Diego site coupled with GC Cell's Korean facility supports Artiva's development of the next generation off the shelf NK-cell therapies for the treatment of solid and hematological cancers.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva's mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies, utilizing our Manufacturing-First approach, that are safe and accessible to cancer patients. Artiva's pipeline includes AB-101, an ADCC enhancer NK-cell therapy candidate for use in combination with monoclonal antibodies or innate-cell engagers. Artiva is currently advancing a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AB-101 in combination with rituximab for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas. Artiva's pipeline also includes AB-201, an anti-HER2 CAR-NK cell therapy candidate for the treatment of HER2-overexpressing tumors, such as breast, gastric, and bladder cancers, and AB-202, a CD19-specific CAR-NK cell therapy candidate for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Artiva has entered into therapeutic NK cell collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and with Affimed GmbH. Artiva's AlloNK™ platform incorporates cell expansion, activation, and engineering technology developed by Artiva's strategic partner, GC Cell Corporation, a member of the GC family of companies, a leading healthcare company in Korea. Artiva is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, visit www.artivabio.com.

