Wealth Manager Vishal Bakshi Joins First Republic in New York

First Republic Bank FRC, a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Vishal Bakshi has joined First Republic Investment Management in New York.

Bakshi was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. He will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

"Vishal Bakshi is a highly regarded wealth manager who will strengthen our expanding team in metropolitan New York," said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. "Vishal shares First Republic's commitment to exceptional and differentiated client service."

Bakshi has more than 21 years of wealth management experience providing customized wealth management solutions for entrepreneurs, business owners, Fortune 500 company CEOs and board members, and professional sports team owners. Before joining First Republic, he was a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse Private Wealth Group. Bakshi is active in his local community and supports Cerebral Palsy of Westchester, Aspire of Western New York and participates in Cycle for Survival. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

