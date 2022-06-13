FuboTV Expands Fast Channels Strategy With Addition of TMB (Trusted Media Brands)

FuboTV Inc. FUBO, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today the launch of TMB's (Trusted Media Brands) award-winning free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Today's launch is part of Fubo's strategy to further grow its content offerings and ad revenue through expanded distribution of FAST channels on its subscription service.

FuboTV subscribers can now stream TMB's popular FAST channels FailArmy, People Are Awesome and The Pet Collective, with WeatherSpy to be launched shortly. FailArmy taps into the latest online humor and culture to bring the freshest and funniest fail videos, pranks, comedy, original series and more; People Are Awesome features jaw-dropping stunts, expert fitness tips, inspiring athlete documentaries and adventure travel series; The Pet Collective offers the best pet videos, news, products, how-to's and more. TMB's channels have amassed a loyal following with a combined viewership of over nine billion minutes of watch time over the past year and more than 250 million combined followers across social media.

The TMB channels join more than 30 FAST channels now distributed by FuboTV, including ABC News Live, Bloomberg Quicktake, Estrella TV, FOX Weather, FOX Soul and Live NOW by Fox, Law&Crime Network, Swerve Sports and Tastemade Travel. FuboTV also distributes three owned and operated FAST channels: Fubo Sports Network, Fubo Movie Network and Fubo Latino Network.

Since the start of 2022, the company has added nearly 20 FAST channels with the goal of launching approximately 100 more by the end of the year. The strategy aligns with an overall industry shift to ad-supported content as studies show consumers prefer these services over more expensive options. (Morning Consult survey research; May 2022).

"Launching FAST channels, like TMB's popular brands, on FuboTV enables us to expand our programming offering while keeping costs low for consumers," said Henry Ahn, chief business officer, FuboTV. "These channels offer a wide range of sports, news and entertainment content that are a perfect complement to FuboTV's premium channels."

"As the industry leans into ad-supported content, we believe a more robust portfolio of FAST channels as part of FuboTV's content offering will benefit customers, advertisers and investors," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, FuboTV. "Diversifying our revenue streams, particularly with our ad sales business, is one of many strategies we are deploying to achieve our profitability targets."

With a mission to build the world's leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, FuboTV Inc. FUBO aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with FuboTV's live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of FuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with FuboTV, in 2021.

