Hippo teams up with Ring to Help Protect Homes from Water Damage, Fire, and Break-ins

Hippo launches proactive protection in North Carolina, further diversifying its geographic portfolio
- With North Carolina, Hippo now reaches 92% of the U.S. population in 39 states
- Hippo provides a discount to homeowners that opt into proactive home protection with smart home tech from Ring
- Program brings together the benefits of Ring Alarm and home insurance products written through Hippo Insurance Services to provide customers with true peace of mind
Hippo HIPO: Hippo Insurance Services announced today it will offer home insurance products in North Carolina and is teaming up with Ring to proactively help protect homes against water damage, fire and break-ins. New customers who opt-in to receive the complimentary Alarm Security Kit from Ring receive a smart home discount on their insurance premium with Hippo.
The smart home kit empowers Hippo customers to make their homes safer. The bundle includes the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen), Ring Indoor Cam, Echo Dot (4th Gen), Flood & Freeze Sensor, and Smoke & CO Sensor.
"By partnering with Ring, we can help more homeowners prevent small issues from becoming big problems and take a proactive approach to home protection," said Rick McCathron, CEO and President of Hippo. "We're excited to continue growing the insurance industry's most widely adopted smart home program in North Carolina."
With the addition of North Carolina, Hippo products reach 92% of the U.S. population in 39 states. Residents of the Tar Heel state can now access Hippo's full proactive protection offering, which includes modern home insurance coverage, Hippo Home Care, and the company-provided smart home devices from Ring.
"We're excited to expand our collaboration with Hippo, whose proactive approach to home protection is a natural fit with our mission to make neighborhoods safer," said Jamie Siminoff, Founder and Chief Inventor of Ring. "Together, we can provide our shared customers with peace of mind and the confidence to prevent small things from becoming big issues."
Hippo is transforming the home insurance industry with proactive, consumer-focused products and services. To learn more about Hippo's insurance offerings or get a quote, visit hippo.com.
About Hippo
Hippo's goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and offers insurance products that are available to more than 90 percent of U.S. homeowners in 39 states. Insurance products are offered through Hippo Insurance Services which is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with commercial and personal lines products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit http://www.hippo.com.
