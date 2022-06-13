BICMD Expands to Include All Major Medical Specialties

Best In Class MD (BICMD) announced its expansion of expert medical opinion (EMO) services to include 72 subspecialties within Internal Medicine, Surgery, Psychiatry, Radiology, Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology. This major initiative will double the company's Expert Network by the end of 2022 to include over 350 fellowship-trained medical doctors.

The strategic decision to expand beyond orthopedics was made to meet demand of clients as well as the EMO market broadly. "We recognized that becoming a comprehensive offering would require representation across specialties, and we set out to recruit the highest quality and caliber of MDs to match the elite reputation we have built in the musculoskeletal space," said Benedict Nwachukwu, MD, MBA, and Riley Williams, MD, BICMD's co-founders and co-CEOs. "While musculoskeletal will remain a focus due to significant cost and disability, we appreciate the impact we can have as a multi-specialty organization that is more than a point solution."

To showcase the breadth and quality of the new providers, BICMD is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, June 29, 4PM-5PM EST focused on an increasingly important area of need for their clients: Long Covid and its effects in the workforce. The increasing incidence of Long Covid has been defined as a "pandemic within a pandemic." Although highly prevalent, there is limited understanding of Long Covid, resulting in limited access to experts who can guide management for payers and employers.

BICMD will demystify Long Covid with an expert panel moderated by Dr. Nwachukwu. Panelists include: Dr. Lawrence Purpura, Attending Infectious Disease Physician at NYP Columbia, Dr. Christina Eckhardt, Attending Pulmonology Physician at NYP Columbia, & Lara Heal, Senior workers compensation (WC) Case Manager at Maine Employers Mutual Insurance Company (MEMIC). They will discuss the pathophysiology of Long Covid, common questions WC claims teams are facing, and how Long Covid has impacted claims data. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for a 30-minute Q&A segment. Registration is free, open to all, and a recording will be shared with those who register at the signup link.

Best In Class MD (BICMD) aims to improve the quality and appropriateness of care by ensuring that expert medical advice is at the center of care delivery. BICMD's innovative telehealth platform creates a digital front door providing direct access to the nation's elite medical minds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005132/en/