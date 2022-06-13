Locix Named a Cool Vendor in 2022 Gartner® "Cool Vendors™ in Indoor Location Technologies and Sensors" Report

This report "highlights interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services"

Locix, a leading provider of Warehouse Intelligence Solutions, today announced it has been named as a Gartner Cool Vendor for the first time in the 2022 "Cool Vendors™ Indoor Location Technologies and Sensors" report.1 The report shares that, "infrastructure and operations leaders should assess the innovations in indoor location technologies to futureproof their digital workplace initiatives."

"We believe that our inclusion in Gartner's 'Cool Vendors in Indoor Location Technologies and Sensors' report validates our mission, technology, and results," said Vik Pavate, CEO of Locix. "Warehouse Intelligence Solutions (WIS) increase real-time operational visibility in warehouses and distribution centers enabling operators to maximize warehouse-level productivity, worker efficiency, asset utilization, layout optimization and safety."

Locix provides asset management as a service, meaning Locix provides all hardware consisting of special-purpose Wi-Fi anchors and asset devices (trackers), its cloud location engine and access to its open API, as part of a single subscription model to warehouses and distribution centers. Also, Locix uses an HD vision system in conjunction with an underlay of sensors that works with the existing infrastructure for ultraprecise industrial asset management.

To address the increased market demands, there is an urgent need for cloud-based asset management solutions that cost-effectively provide real-time operational visibility, advanced analytics for actionable insights and automated decision making to drive increased productivity, efficiency and safety in warehouses and distribution centers. Locix's cloud-based Warehouse Intelligence Solutions addresses this market need by leveraging unique spatial data including precise indoor location, HD images/videos, and advanced sensors with cloud-based advanced analytics. Locix's solutions can easily integrate with a warehouse's existing applications (current WMS, TMS, LMS, IoT, and ERP software applications) via open APIs to bring together data and advanced analytics in a unified platform.

About Locix

Locix develops cloud-based spatial intelligence solutions for commercial buildings, consumer homes and connected devices – digitizing the physical world. Locix solutions uniquely capture location, visual and sensor data and combine them with advanced data analytics to provide spatial awareness and enable actionable insights for automated decision making. Based in Silicon Valley, Locix is backed by leading venture and strategic investors including ID Ventures, University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Murata Manufacturing, Prologis Ventures, Rohm, Daikin Industries, NTT Docomo Ventures, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, iRobot Corp., YE Digital, Yaskawa Electric Corporation and Acer Inc.

