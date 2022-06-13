Introducing "Econ 101: Navigating the Economy," a new series from The Washington Post

Featuring explainers on timely topics from rising gas prices to inflation and housing costs

Morgan Stanley, the series sponsor, provides readers free access to this content to encourage financial empowerment

The Washington Post is proud to introduce "Econ 101: Navigating the Economy," a new line of coverage focusing on current day financial themes affecting all Americans. The series underscores The Post's commitment to making critical, timely topics easy to navigate and empowering them to make more informed decisions, particularly during a time of economic uncertainty.

"The U.S. economy is experiencing shifts that many Americans have never experienced before. This content will demystify some of these driving forces and the impact they have on people's finances," said Damian Paletta, Deputy Business Editor at The Post. "We are excited to expand on The Post's in-depth coverage of the kitchen table issues at the intersection of finance."

With the guide of animations, the series explores timely topics including rising gas prices and housing costs. Two pieces are available now: a comprehensible and digestible look at inflation and an exploration of what's driving record-high gas prices. Installments will continue rolling out on a quarterly basis through the end of the year.

As part of a broader collaboration with The Post, Morgan Stanley is not only sponsoring the "Econ 101" series, but is also providing readers with free digital access to the content in this series to ensure that all readers have equitable access to resources, tools and information that will help drive their financial empowerment.

"Providing tools for readers to understand the evolving world around us and use that knowledge to make smart financial decisions is core to what we do at Morgan Stanley," said Alice Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer at Morgan Stanley. "That's why we're so proud to collaborate with The Post to offer such content at no cost to readers so they can have the confidence to grow and achieve their financial goals, today and tomorrow."

Read the coverage here.

