Kion Named Winner In the 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards

Kion platform recognized as best in identity and access management due to its ability to manage users' access across cloud providers

Kion, the leading cloud enablement solution provider, today announced that the Kion platform was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award winner in the Identity and Access Management category. The SIIA CODiE Awards are the long-running, premier awards program for software and information industries produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for software, education, media and digital content industries. CODiE award winners represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

"Our world is becoming more digitized than ever, and the prevalence of the cloud is creating both unique opportunities and new challenges for many of today's organizations. Many of today's business technologies are reliant on the cloud, demonstrating a clear and present need for innovative new products that can help organizations go beyond baseline cloud management to actually achieve the benefits of the cloud without risk or error," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize Kion's innovative cloud enablement platform. The platform's ability to provide a truly cloud independent way to easily manage users' access in the cloud earns them the title of best in identity and access management."

Kion combines cloud governance and management to offer a unique all-in-one cloud enablement solution, empowering users to easily achieve the benefits of the cloud. The Kion platform provides a truly independent and easy way to manage users' access to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Kion minimizes risk and errors associated with access security by providing customer-specific hierarchical management and application of IAM policies using a tree structure, while keeping policies in sync across the organization. The Kion platform integrates with all of the most popular identity solutions and has over 450 public API endpoints that are compatible with other cloud services.

"Since our inception, we have been committed to helping enterprises overcome cloud adoption hurdles and confidently accelerate their cloud usage. The cloud is complex and managing access management can be a daunting task. That's why we've developed a holistic solution that provides the necessary resources, visibility and control over cloud environments, simplifying the entire process and supporting customers throughout the entire cloud lifecycle," said Brian Price, CEO and Co-Founder of Kion. "We are truly honored to receive this recognition from the SIIA CODiE Awards and would like to extend our gratitude to this year's judging committee and award organizers."

This recognition from the SIIA CODiE Awards comes on the heels of a momentous year for Kion. Over the last twelve months, Kion has grown their employee headcount by nearly 50%, increased its customer base by 40%, and was named a finalist in the 2021-22 Cloud Awards under the Cloud Management Solution of the Year and Best Cloud Automation Solution categories. Last year, Kion also received $9.5 million in Series A funding and rebranded from cloudtamer.io to Kion.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program and winners are determined by a cohort of industry experts. The full list of winners and details about each are listed here.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Kion

Kion is a cloud enablement solution designed to help organizations simplify management and governance activities to realize the full benefits of the cloud. The platform delivers visibility and control across all cloud environments, empowering customers to confidently provision accounts, maintain financial control, and ensure compliance with security regulations. ​​Wherever they are on their cloud journey, Kion empowers organizations to go farther, faster. Kion is a Microsoft Azure, Google, and AWS partner and serves leading government agencies including NASA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as cloud-first commercial enterprises like Indeed and Verizon.

