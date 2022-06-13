Tricentis Appoints Dave Hafner as Chief Financial Officer

Enterprise Executive to Bolster Tricentis' Worldwide Financial Organization

Tricentis, a leading testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, announced today the appointment of Dave Hafner as Chief Financial Officer. Hafner will be responsible for leading Tricentis' worldwide finance organization, including accounting and reporting, financial planning and analysis, internal audit, and investor relations.

Dave Hafner, Chief Financial Officer, Tricentis (Photo: Business Wire)

With nearly 25 years of industry experience, Hafner brings a wealth of knowledge in financial planning, investor relations, and corporate development. Previously, he served as Global Vice President of Strategic Finance at SolarWinds, where he also held various leadership roles including Division CFO of SolarWinds' IT Operations Management division.

"I am pleased to announce that Dave has joined the Tricentis team," said Kevin Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Tricentis. "His deep industry expertise and ability to drive change will help us immensely through our rapid growth."

During a time of expansion, including Tricentis' recent acquisition of Tx3 and consistent product updates to provide enhanced and expanded capabilities, Hafner will play a key role and be a driving force in the company's growth.

"I'm thrilled to join the Tricentis team and help lead the company at a time when the enterprise continuous testing industry is experiencing unprecedented growth," said Hafner.

