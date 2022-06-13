Sabrina Carpenter, who has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer, and style icon, is thrilled to launch her first fragrance in partnership with Scent Beauty, the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke fragrances, which offer unique, culturally relevant fragrances to consumers worldwide.

Sabrina Carpenter releases first fragrance in partnership with Scent Beauty (Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by Sabrina's love of desserts, "Sweet Tooth" by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum indulges the sweet tooth with a fragrance good enough to eat. The scent is sweet, yet sophisticated and reminiscent of the irresistible joy of a candy shop, filled with creamy chocolate, pops of color, swirls, and sweets. The gourmand fragrance, developed in partnership with Firmenich, features notes of chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, Chantilly cream, and sugared musks. Sweet and petite, the bottle is modeled from the shape of a chocolate bar but reinvented in faceted glass with tones of pink and rose gold. The bottle sparkles with delight and becomes an art piece for all to unwrap and experience. The Discovery Size fragrance will launch on June 10th at ScentBeauty.com, with the full-size Eau de Parfum to follow in September.

"We are excited to launch Sabrina Carpenter's first fragrance to market, furthering our commitment to bring consumers worldwide the most culturally relevant fragrances. The Discovery Size fragrance launch will give her global fanbase the opportunity to engage with the star in a new and exciting way," said Steve Mormoris, Founder and CEO of Scent Beauty.

Sabrina Carpenter said of the partnership, "Creating my own fragrance has always been a dream. Everyone knows that I have a serious sweet tooth, which was the inspiration for the scent. It's sweet yet sophisticated, with notes of ginger, marshmallow, coconut milk, sugared musks, and Chantilly cream. I can't wait to share this fragrance with my fans."

Scent Beauty's portfolio demonstrates the extensive possibilities of scent, with a variety of fragrance forms and partnerships that preview the future of the fragrance industry.

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Discovery Size fragrance will launch June 10th at ScentBeauty.com ($9.95) with the full-size fragrances, (30ml EDP for $29, 75ml EDP for $49) and a gift set launching in September at additional retailers including Walgreens, JC Penney and Amazon.

ABOUT SABRINA CARPENTER:

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer and style icon. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film, ranging from her central role on the smash Girl Meets World, to critically acclaimed independent fare such as The Hate U Give. In her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds far and wide. Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival with rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also led the cast and executive produced Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, Sabrina made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. She then starred in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Her growing musical catalog encompasses gold singles— "Thumbs", "Sue Me" and "Why"—and the albums Singular: Act I & Singular: Act II. Of her music, Time Magazine wrote "she's one to watch" and V Magazine added "With two successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter's career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors." In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, in 2020 she was selected for Forbes' prestigious "30 Under 30" list. She also co-stars in the recently released comedy thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. Sabrina recently signed to Island Records, where she released her newest smash hit singles "Skin," "Skinny Dipping" and "Fast Times." She will release a studio album in 2022.

