Innovaccer's remote patient monitoring has been recognized by AVIA Connect for its role in advancing virtual acute care solutions to healthcare providers.
Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that it has been recognized as a Top 50 Company in remote patient monitoring upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Connect, the leading digital health marketplace.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005486/en/
Innovaccer Named to AVIA Connect's Top 50 Companies in Remote Patient Monitoring Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
Innovaccer's advanced remote patient monitoring (RPM) provides collaborative care solutions that allow providers to remotely track patients' health to improve post-acute care outcomes and reduce readmission rates. Innovaccer's RPM solution stratifies high-risk patients with integrated social determinants of health (SDoH) assessments. With actionable insights and telehealth management solutions, providers can easily know their high-risk patients, connect within seconds, track patient health on one screen and take action, streamline care coordination and improve the quality of care, and reduce the readmission rate.
"We're honored to be recognized by AVIA Connect as a top 50 RPM vendor," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "The pandemic has dramatically increased awareness of and demand for remote patient monitoring among providers and their patients, along with other transformative technologies, such as telehealth. By leveraging the power of the Innovaccer® Health Cloud's Data Activation Platform, our RPM solution makes it easy for health systems to quickly integrate virtual patient monitoring and collaborative care delivery into their workflows so they can deliver high-quality care to patients beyond the hospital's four walls."
The Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report represents the aggregation and analysis of more than 1,000 health system implementation data points and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of remote monitoring, the report helps define the remote monitoring landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.
"The pace of change and the role of digital solutions in healthcare are accelerating," said Linda Finkel, CEO of AVIA. "AVIA Connect and the Top 50 report respond to a critical market need: providing health systems with insights and clarity into the rapidly evolving remote monitoring space. We are thrilled to help health systems understand and identify solutions that can accelerate their ability to support patients outside of the four walls of their hospitals."
AVIA Connect is a marketplace designed for healthcare leaders to research, evaluate, and add transparency to the digital health vendor selection process. The platform enables hospitals and health systems to leverage each other's experiences to better search and shortlist vendors by topic, client, EHR integration, and Match Score—a rating that indicates how similar an organization is to a vendor's existing client list.
Access the full report findings from AVIA Connect's Top 50 Remote Monitoring list here.
About AVIA
AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Connect, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005486/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.