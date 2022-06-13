Network Perception Joins Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition to Aid with Strengthening National Security

Leader in OT Network Security Aligns with Industry Vanguard Dedicated to the Advancement of OT Cybersecurity

Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions which protect mission-critical assets, today announced that it has joined the Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition (OT Cyber Coalition), a diverse group of leading cybersecurity vendors dedicated to improving the cybersecurity of OT environments.

Launched in April, the OT Cyber Coalition supports an open, vendor-neutral approach to securing the nation's critical infrastructure. Network Perception joins founding members Claroty, Forescout, Honeywell, Nozomi Networks and Tenable in the Coalition's engagement with industry and government on how to best deploy data-sharing solutions that enhance the resiliency of our nation's critical infrastructure.

Network Perception solutions proactively and continuously assure the security of critical OT assets using intuitive network segmentation verification and visualization. Originally designed and built by a government-funded research team comprised of cybersecurity academics and industry experts in network security and critical infrastructure protection, the Network Perception NP-View platform has become the industry standard for the verification of proper network segmentation, the assurance of network security compliance, and the visualization of industrial control network environments.

"When it comes to protecting the nation's critical infrastructure, coordination and cooperation among the leaders in OT security technology is essential," said Robin Berthier, Network Perception CEO and Co-Founder. "We're proud to be a part of the collaboration with a diverse group of stakeholders responsible for protecting our nation's critical infrastructure. Together we can not only advance the industry, but make our world a safer place."

Other new members joining Network Perception as inductees into the OT Cyber Coalition, include ABS Group, Waterfall Security Solutions, and 1898 & Co.

About the OT Cyber Coalition

The Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition is a diverse group of leading cybersecurity vendors dedicated to improving the cybersecurity of OT environments. Representing the entire OT lifecycle, the OT Cyber Coalition believes that the strongest, most effective approach to securing our nation's critical infrastructure is one that is open, vendor-neutral, and allows for diverse solutions and information sharing without compromising cybersecurity defenses. The OT Cyber Coalition was founded by Claroty, Forescout, Honeywell, Nozomi Networks, and Tenable in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.otcybercoalition.org/.

About Network Perception

Since 2014, Network Perception has set the standard for best-in-class OT network cybersecurity audit and compliance solutions. With intuitive, mapping-centric visualization and independent verification for network segmentation, Network Perception instantly and safely ensures compliance and protection.

Network Perception's technology platform and products range in functionality from essential network auditing technology to continuous and proactive visualization of OT network vulnerabilities, with the intent of improving network security and heightened cyber resiliency for critical infrastructure companies.

For more information visit network-perception.com.

