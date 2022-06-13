Network Perception Joins Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition to Aid with Strengthening National Security

Leader in OT Network Security Aligns with Industry Vanguard Dedicated to the Advancement of OT Cybersecurity
Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions which protect mission-critical assets, today announced that it has joined the Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition (OT Cyber Coalition), a diverse group of leading cybersecurity vendors dedicated to improving the cybersecurity of OT environments.
Launched in April, the OT Cyber Coalition supports an open, vendor-neutral approach to securing the nation's critical infrastructure. Network Perception joins founding members Claroty, Forescout, Honeywell, Nozomi Networks and Tenable in the Coalition's engagement with industry and government on how to best deploy data-sharing solutions that enhance the resiliency of our nation's critical infrastructure.
Network Perception solutions proactively and continuously assure the security of critical OT assets using intuitive network segmentation verification and visualization. Originally designed and built by a government-funded research team comprised of cybersecurity academics and industry experts in network security and critical infrastructure protection, the Network Perception NP-View platform has become the industry standard for the verification of proper network segmentation, the assurance of network security compliance, and the visualization of industrial control network environments.
"When it comes to protecting the nation's critical infrastructure, coordination and cooperation among the leaders in OT security technology is essential," said Robin Berthier, Network Perception CEO and Co-Founder. "We're proud to be a part of the collaboration with a diverse group of stakeholders responsible for protecting our nation's critical infrastructure. Together we can not only advance the industry, but make our world a safer place."
Other new members joining Network Perception as inductees into the OT Cyber Coalition, include ABS Group, Waterfall Security Solutions, and 1898 & Co.
About the OT Cyber Coalition
The Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition is a diverse group of leading cybersecurity vendors dedicated to improving the cybersecurity of OT environments. Representing the entire OT lifecycle, the OT Cyber Coalition believes that the strongest, most effective approach to securing our nation's critical infrastructure is one that is open, vendor-neutral, and allows for diverse solutions and information sharing without compromising cybersecurity defenses. The OT Cyber Coalition was founded by Claroty, Forescout, Honeywell, Nozomi Networks, and Tenable in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.otcybercoalition.org/.
About Network Perception
Since 2014, Network Perception has set the standard for best-in-class OT network cybersecurity audit and compliance solutions. With intuitive, mapping-centric visualization and independent verification for network segmentation, Network Perception instantly and safely ensures compliance and protection.
Network Perception's technology platform and products range in functionality from essential network auditing technology to continuous and proactive visualization of OT network vulnerabilities, with the intent of improving network security and heightened cyber resiliency for critical infrastructure companies.
For more information visit network-perception.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005526/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.