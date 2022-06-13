AXCS Capital Announces Acquisition of George Smith Partners

—This Marks The Tech-Forward Capital Advisory Firm's Continued Journey To Modernize The Capital Markets Experience For Commercial Real Estate Developers & Investors—

AXCS Capital—a technology company redefining how capital advisory services are delivered in commercial real estate financing transactions—today announced that it has entered into a needle-moving agreement to acquire George Smith Partners, a leading, national provider of capital market advisory services to the commercial real estate industry. The acquisition propels AXCS Capital's vision of digitizing the capital markets arena.

"The team at George Smith Partners are some of the most trusted real estate financing advisors in North America with nearly 35 years of experience executing innovative structured financing deals," shared John Day, CEO and Co-Founder of AXCS Capital. "We're thrilled to join forces, combining their unmatched expertise with our vision to redefine how capital market advisory services are delivered to our clients, as we help drive the next phase of CRE capital markets via technological innovation."

The acquisition officially closed June 10, 2022 for an undisclosed figure.

George Smith Partners' well-known, prestigious brand and renowned reputation for executing on complex, structured deals combined with AXCS Capital's technology and process will bring much needed change to the antiquated capital markets industry.

"We've experienced tremendous growth over the course of the past 35 years. The next 35 years will be transformative for our business, and we look forward to moving the industry into a tech driven future with AXCS Capital," said Steve Bram, Principal and Co-Founder of George Smith Partners. "We're excited to team up with AXCS Capital and their vision for the future of capital markets. Our team's established and diverse structuring expertise, vast lender relationships, and everyday real estate market experience have enabled us to customize financing for even the most complex loan request, earning the trust of the marketplace and becoming recognized as the best at what we do."

Celebrating nearly 35 years in business, George Smith Partners is a leading national provider of capital market advisory services to the commercial real estate industry. The firm specializes in arranging financing for commercial and multifamily properties, including acquisition, construction, bridge and permanent loans, as well as mezzanine loans, highly leveraged participating loans and joint venture equity. The company arranged more than $3.5 billion in structured capital transactions in 2021 and $65 billion in financing since its inception.

