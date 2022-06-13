The Preiss Company Recapitalizes 752-Bed Quantum at West Call

TPCO to Upgrade Luxury Off-Campus Apartments Near FSU

Officials of The Preiss Company (TPCO), one of the nation's largest, privately-held, student housing owner-operators, today announced the completed recapitalization of the 752-bed Quantum at West Call luxury off-campus apartments. Located within walking distance of Florida State University, the student housing complex also will undergo a value-add renovation to further improve units and amenities.

"Quantum at West Call and the Tallahassee market remain top property performers in our portfolio," said Susan Folckemer, chief acquisition and development officer, TPCO. "The recapitalization allows us the opportunity to reinvest in the property and the marketplace."

Located along the FSU Seminole Shuttle Route, Quantum on West Call is situated on the corner of West Call and Conradi Streets. Quantum on West Call amenities include a resort-style pool, yoga center, 24-hour fitness center, sundeck with hammocks and grilling stations. The student housing complex also includes a clubhouse with HD theater, private parking, cyber lounge, group study spaces, individual study nooks, FSU shuttle and community Wi-Fi access.

Residents may select from studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts with private bathrooms and a private parking garage. Fully furnished units are supplied with full-sized washer and dryer, 50" 4K Smart TV, walk-in closet, bedroom ceiling fan, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plush carpeting. Select units offer patios and balconies. Packages also contain high-speed internet, premium cable including HBO and all utilities except for electricity.

TPCO plans to invest targeted CapEx into the units and common area amenities.

To learn more about Quantum on West Call, please visit www.quantumonwestcall.com.

About The Preiss Company

Celebrating its 34th year, Raleigh, North Carolina-based, The Preiss Company specializes in the development, acquisition and management of off-campus student housing. The company is ranked in the nation's top 10 of the largest, privately held, student housing owner-operators. For more information, visit www.tpco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005325/en/