Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Names Wilson Turner to Vice President of Human Resources Programs and Support

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced that it named Wilson Turner vice president of human resources programs and support. In his new role, Turner will further augment and implement human resources solutions, programs and processes aligned with HVMG's strategic plan and culture.

"While not immune from the ebbs and flows of sourcing and retention, we put our talent and associate engagement front and center. Wilson has excellent experience in human resources, giving him a wealth of knowledge and tools to support our teams and navigate the talent challenges facing our industry right now," said Robert Cole, president & chief executive officer, HVMG.

Sue Sanders, EVP & chief human resources officer, HVMG, added, "Wilson's promotion is an important step forward to continue to build the infrastructure to support our associates at both the property and corporate levels. Tactics are working as our 2021 turnover was 25% below the industry and 10% below our own 2019 numbers. We are on track to run these same or better retention numbers in 2022."

With more than thirty years of human resources experience across multiple industries, Turner joined HVMG in 2020 as director of human resources following a one-year role as an onsite human resources specialist with Paychex/Oasis. Previously, he was human resources director with OrthoSensor, Inc., where he was responsible for the creation, evolution, leadership and strategic/daily direction of the innovative, start-up technology-based medical device company's HR division. He has held similar roles with such well-known companies as Cox Media Group, Tampa Bay Times Publishing Co., E-One and Tyson Foods. Turner has held his Professional Human Resources certification from the Society for Human Resource Management since 2000. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in business from North Carolina State University and his Master of Business Administration from Saint Leo University.

"The top three issues facing the industry right now are labor, labor and labor, making human resources more invaluable now than ever," Turner noted. "This new position allows me to take proactive steps that directly impact associate engagement and retention, ranging from offering a daily product to rethinking merit increases. Our 2022 annual performance-based increase potential started 2% higher than any prior year to account for inflation, meaning HVMG associates can earn up to an 8% pay increase this calendar year. I look forward to creating innovative solutions as we move further into the post-pandemic world."

About Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. HVMG currently operates 56 hotels and one convention center in 16 states totaling over 9,000 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Marriott, Hilton, Hard Rock, Hyatt and IHG brands. Visit www.hvmg.com for more information.

