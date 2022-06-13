Garmin again prevails in Philips patent campaign

U.S. District Court in California is fourth jurisdiction to reject Philips' baseless allegations

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. GRMN, today announced that it has secured another victory in Philips North America LLC and Koninklijke Philips NV's global patent lawsuit campaign. On June 8, 2022, Judge André Birotte Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California summarily dismissed a Philips lawsuit against Garmin on the basis that one of Philips' remaining asserted patents was invalid and the other did not cover Garmin's products.

Previously four other Philips patents asserted in this lawsuit were either found to be invalid, dismissed by Philips from the lawsuit or dedicated by Philips to the public to avoid a dismissal. The most recent ruling for Garmin follows victories against Philips at the U.S. International Trade Commission, the European Patent Office, and the Mannheim District Court in Germany. Philips has appealed its multiple defeats.

"We are gratified that yet another court has found Philips' patent claims against Garmin to be baseless and without merit," said Andrew Etkind, Garmin vice president and general counsel. "The ruling validates Garmin's policy of defending itself against those who try to take credit for our success and innovation."

Garmin was represented by a team led by Rachael Lamkin of Lamkin IP Defense, Michelle Marriott of Erise IP, and Garmin's in-house attorneys, David Ayres and Sam Korte. Judge Birotte's order is subject to appeal.

