New Advisory Brief Reveals How Leading Life Sciences Companies Can Integrate Patient Centricity Across the Organization and Product Lifecycle

"Patient Centricity: Optimizing Integration Throughout the Lifecycle" Available Now from Trinity Life Sciences
Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, maps out the complexities life sciences companies are grappling with as they pull the "idea" of patient centricity through to execution and measurable results. While the vision and goal of patient centricity are clear, the challenge is crafting concrete steps to integrate the patient voice throughout the product lifecycle and the organization. The new advisory brief entitled Patient Centricity: Optimizing Integration throughout the Lifecycle discusses approaches, models and actions that address some of the most common questions:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005050/en/
Trinity Life Sciences' Patient Centricity Execution Model clearly identifies key points for patient engagement throughout the product development cycle. (Graphic: Business Wire)
- Which patient data sources are most important and when?
- What is the best way to collect and integrate the patient voice?
- Where are the real stresses in the patient experience?
- How can we integrate patient centricity in ways that are meaningful across the business?
"A holistic approach to patient centricity sounds simple, but in practice it's difficult to achieve unless you have a continuous, multi-faceted process," said Aparna Deshpande, Senior Partner and Head of Insights at Trinity Life Sciences. "Life science companies looking to effectively incorporate all aspects of the patient experience must look across every phase of the lifecycle and every function and department within their organization."
The advisory brief outlines the Trinity Patient Centricity Execution Model, a framework developed to clearly identify key points for patient engagement throughout the product development cycle. The brief also discusses actions life sciences companies can take to ensure a consistent focus on the patient across functional groups.
"Refining patient engagement strategy with evolving patient insights and understanding is a significant challenge to companies concentrating on integrating patient centricity," explained Jennifer Parr, Principal and Head of Patient Centricity at Trinity Life Sciences. "But that continuous refinement is also one of the most valuable elements of successful integration—companies that do this well have their entire organizations fine-tuned to the current needs of their patients."
Life sciences executives are welcome to download the paper by clicking here.
Members of the media can contact Elizabeth Marshall directly for access.
About Trinity Life Sciences
Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to revolutionizing the commercial model by providing exceptional levels of service, powerful tools and data-driven insights. Trinity's range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005050/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.