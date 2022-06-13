New Advisory Brief Reveals How Leading Life Sciences Companies Can Integrate Patient Centricity Across the Organization and Product Lifecycle

"Patient Centricity: Optimizing Integration Throughout the Lifecycle" Available Now from Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, maps out the complexities life sciences companies are grappling with as they pull the "idea" of patient centricity through to execution and measurable results. While the vision and goal of patient centricity are clear, the challenge is crafting concrete steps to integrate the patient voice throughout the product lifecycle and the organization. The new advisory brief entitled Patient Centricity: Optimizing Integration throughout the Lifecycle discusses approaches, models and actions that address some of the most common questions:

Which patient data sources are most important and when?

What is the best way to collect and integrate the patient voice?

Where are the real stresses in the patient experience?

How can we integrate patient centricity in ways that are meaningful across the business?

"A holistic approach to patient centricity sounds simple, but in practice it's difficult to achieve unless you have a continuous, multi-faceted process," said Aparna Deshpande, Senior Partner and Head of Insights at Trinity Life Sciences. "Life science companies looking to effectively incorporate all aspects of the patient experience must look across every phase of the lifecycle and every function and department within their organization."

The advisory brief outlines the Trinity Patient Centricity Execution Model, a framework developed to clearly identify key points for patient engagement throughout the product development cycle. The brief also discusses actions life sciences companies can take to ensure a consistent focus on the patient across functional groups.

"Refining patient engagement strategy with evolving patient insights and understanding is a significant challenge to companies concentrating on integrating patient centricity," explained Jennifer Parr, Principal and Head of Patient Centricity at Trinity Life Sciences. "But that continuous refinement is also one of the most valuable elements of successful integration—companies that do this well have their entire organizations fine-tuned to the current needs of their patients."

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to revolutionizing the commercial model by providing exceptional levels of service, powerful tools and data-driven insights. Trinity's range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

