Qstream Builds Momentum with Industry Awards in First Half of 2022

Qstream's powerful microlearning solution acknowledged for its analytics and training capabilities

Qstream, the leading enterprise microlearning and knowledge reinforcement solution, has earned multiple awards for its product innovation and solution capabilities. Training Industry, Lighthouse Research & Advisory and EdTech Digest have recognized Qstream for the power of its microlearning solution in training today's modern workforce.

Qstream's microlearning is based on the neuroscience principles of spaced repetition and the testing effect, and is scientifically proven to enhance learner engagement, proficiency and knowledge retention. Qstream's solution has helped hundreds of organizations across a variety of industries, including life sciences, healthcare, financial services, technology and manufacturing, build the highest-performing teams, which is critical in an era where employees are increasingly demanding opportunities to upskill and reskill.

"New, better approaches to learning are critical in the era of hybrid work. Employee's want opportunities to be reskilled and upskilled and managers want to be able to coach employees effectively to help drive their business forward. Qstream delivers on those needs," said Dan Whelan, CEO, Qstream. "These industry awards are a testament to the amazing Qstream team. They have developed a modern, digital-first workplace learning platform that is valued by learners and business leaders alike"

Qstream's recent accolades and acknowledgments include:

HR Tech Awards – Qstream won for the Best Analytics, Measurement and Business Impact Solution in the 2022 HR Tech Awards, presented by Lighthouse Research & Advisory. The HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees across the globe.

Training Industry's Top Sales Training and Enablement Companies – Qstream was recognized by Training Industry for its ability to improve a salesperson's ability to sell, as well as a sales manager's ability to coach and drive performance. Sales enablement is a key target market for Qstream and rooted deep in the company's history.

Ed Tech Cool Tool Awards – Qstream was named a finalist for the corporate training solution category in the 2022 EdTech Cool Tool Awards. The awards program hosted by EdTech Digest recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

Qstream streamlines workplace learning with a highly agile, engaging and individualized learning experience to deliver targeted knowledge when it matters most. Qstream's microlearning solution offers engagement and proficiency data at the team, individual, topic and location level to provide actionable insights and improve outcomes for multiple personas across the organization.

About Qstream

Qstream is the leading enterprise microlearning and knowledge reinforcement solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance. Hundreds of organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a personalized and agile learning experience that delivers the highest levels of retention, engagement and efficiency along with analytics that provide precision insights and expose a real-time view of performance readiness.

