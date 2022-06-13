EZCORP, Inc. to Participate in June Conferences

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW, a leading provider of pawn transactions powering the circular economy in the U.S. and Latin America, today announced that Lachie Given, CEO, and Tim Jugmans, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
- Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 15. The virtual fireside chat will take place at 9:00 AM Eastern time with one-on-one meetings following throughout the day.
- Jefferies Consumer Conference. A virtual fireside chat will be available to attendees on demand beginning at 8 AM Eastern time on June 20 until 5 PM Eastern time on June 22 at: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff239/ezpw/1888694
- East Coast IDEAS Conference held virtually on June 22. The presentation will be available at 6:00 AM Eastern Time with one-on-one meetings following throughout the day. The presentation can be accessed through the conference website at: www.IDEASconferences.com. Investors interested in attending the IDEAS Conference or scheduling a one-on-one meeting may contact Jean Marie Young at 631-418-4339.
The investor presentation deck will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.ezcorp.com.
ABOUT EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.
