Southern Cross Britannia Announces Completion of Exploration Programme in Argentina

Southern Cross Britannia ("SCB" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company with assets in South America, announces the completion of the first stage of its exploration programme in Northwest Argentina.
Over the course of the past year, the Company has explored and matured a highly prospective exploration portfolio consisting of circa 50 licences spread over 5 different prospect areas covering 100,000 hectares in the Salta province, Northwest Argentina. For its flagship project, Copper One, the collection and analysis of some 800 rock samples, over a prominent 1.8 x 1.8 kilometre lithocap, has shown excellent alteration mineral assemblages in distinctly defined alteration zones and an encouraging geochemical signature. Furthermore, the acquisition, reprocessing, and modelling of 150 x 380 kilometres (circa 57,000-line kilometres) of airborne magnetic data has firmed up 5 separate porphyry magnetic signatures over an area of 70,000 hectares at Copper One, and 2 additional at other licences held by the Company.
The Company commissioned and received an Ni43-101 compliant competent person's report for Copper One and is now gearing up for a bespoke ground geophysical survey to delineate the 5 drilling targets. Subject to the outcome of this survey, the Company will drill the 5 targets from early 2023.
Christian Möbius, Chief Executive Officer of SCB, said: "This is an important milestone for Southern Cross Britannia. Our organic growth strategy and systematic approach to exploration has proven successful to date. Copper One and its world class prospectivity is testament to the strong technical expertise and resilience of the team at Southern Cross Britannia."
About Southern Cross Britannia
SCB is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on rare metals crucial for the energy transition. Its geographical focus lies on frontier exploration areas with excellent geological potential that may have been historically overlooked due to political or fiscal conditions. The Company is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility whilst focussing on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders.
