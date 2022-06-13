Lightyear Announces its Participation in the Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum

Lightyear ("the Company"), the high-tech company developing the world's first solar car, announced today that the Company's Co-Founder and CEO, Lex Hoefsloot, and CFO, Laurens Weers, will participate in the virtual Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, where they will be hosting 1x1 meetings with investors. Interested institutional investors should contact their respective sales representatives directly to book a meeting.

Lightyear is solving two of the biggest concerns when it comes to electric cars as global economies and OEMs transition away from internal combustion engines and fossil fuels; charging and range. Lightyear is developing the world's first solar car, Lightyear 0, which can drive over 1000 kilometers between two charges, and, because of its five square meters of solar panels, its solar yield can reach 11,000 kilometers a year. This means that drivers using Lightyear 0 for their daily commute (35 kilometers) can drive for months before needing to plug into a public charger or household outlet; in climates such as the Netherlands, it would be two months, and, in Spain or Portugal, as much as seven months.

The Company plans to begin production of Lightyear 0 after the fall of 2022, with the first delivery in November. The Pioneer Edition of Lightyear 0 has already sold out its first 150 units and the Company has recently begun taking orders for its next series, the Lightyear 0 Limited Edition, as of March 1, 2022.

Additionally, Lightyear has announced a deal with car-as-a-service and leasing company, Leaseplan, and car-sharing company, MyWheels, to each reserve 5,000 units of the Company's second, more affordable model; Lightyear Two. This model is expected to go into production in 2024 or 2025 as the Company plans to rapidly expand its manufacturing capabilities in order to meet the growing demand across global markets.

Lightyear is on a mission to bring clean mobility to everyone, everywhere. Through its energy-efficient design and integrated solar cells, Lightyear aims to eliminate the two biggest concerns for electric cars - charging and range. This allows motorists to drive up to eleven thousand kilometers per year with the power of the sun, depending on the climate. The fast-growing company was founded in 2016 and currently employs 500 people. The team comprises a mix of young talent and experienced names from the automotive and technology industries. In 2019, Lightyear launched its first driving prototype, and, in June 2022, the company unveiled its production-intent vehicle, the Lightyear 0, which is scheduled to go into limited production in fall 2022. The subsequent, high volume series, Lightyear Two, is slated to hit the roads in 2024/2025.

