BlueConic Recognized by SIIA as Best Customer Data Platform

CDP Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

BlueConic announced today it has been named the best customer data platform (CDP) of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

BlueConic was recognized for its emphasis on privacy, powerful analytics insights and reporting capabilities, and breadth of its data integrations with other systems, including marketing platforms, email service providers, customer relationship management platforms, and more. This latest achievement comes on the heels of winning the People's Choice Stevie® Award in 2022 American Business Awards®, in which the general public can vote for their favorite products and services of the year.

"This award underscores our commitment to helping growth-focused companies transform the way their business teams understand and interact with customers in the privacy-first era," said Cory Munchbach, president and COO of BlueConic. "By making unified, actionable, and consented first-party data accessible across systems of customer insight and activation in real time, business teams can reduce their reliance on technical resources, provide timely and personalized cross-channel interactions, and drive positive outcomes from their strategic growth initiatives."

"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 8 in the metaverse.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. BlueConic was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winners are listed at https://siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005074/en/