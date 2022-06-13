Applebee's® to Satisfy Late Night Cravings with Half-Priced Appetizers

Make late nights, great nights, every night at Applebee's with this hard-to-beat deal

Late Night at Applebee's just got better with half-off everyday prices on a variety of fan-favorite Applebee's appetizers.*

Make late nights, great nights, every night at Applebee's! Available every day of the week during select late-night hours** for a limited time (dine-in only), guests can choose from an array of seven delicious appetizers they know and love, but for half the cost! There's no going wrong with these late-night snacks:

Boneless Wings

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wonton Tacos

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Chicken Quesadilla

NEW Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries

Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries Brew Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip

There's no better place to begin or end your night! Whether in need of a meal, snack or toasting with friends, Applebee's has you covered!

"Late Night Half-Priced Appetizers at Applebee's combine the fun vibe and energy in our restaurants with a great value offer that our guests are looking for," said Applebee's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky. "Our Late Night program gives our neighbors the chance to go out, have fun and escape the everyday pressures on their wallets."

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee's To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee's mobile app (iOS, Google).

*Available for dine-in only. Price and participation may vary. While supplies last.

**Late Night hours vary by location.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it's in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee's franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,676 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of March 31, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. DIN, which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

