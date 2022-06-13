The Great Pelé and Roots of Fight Team up to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of the Soccer God

Collection Pays Tribute to Pelé's Legendary Story on and off the Pitch and Benefits The Pelé Foundation

In a collaboration between Pelé and Roots Of Fight (ROF), the soccer icon has signed a multi-faceted, multi-year deal that will see his story told in an ongoing partnership that will dive into the Roots Of Pelé. Pelé will now sit alongside friends and fellow legends within the ROF pantheon such as Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, Jackie Robinson, Maya Angelou and other ground breakers and game changers who helped shape the world we live in today.

"Roots of Fight pays tribute to great boxing legends like my friend Muhammad Ali, Martial Arts legends like Bruce Lee, and also people who changed the world with their attitudes, like Maya Angelou. I am happy that they are starting their journey in Soccer with me and to be part of this select group of icons of sport and culture."

- Pelé

A portion of proceeds will go directly to The Pelé Foundation, which benefits organizations around the world and their dedicated efforts to empower children, specifically around poverty and education.

"We are excited to partner up with Jesse and the team at Roots of Fight. There is no better group to align with that can tell the Pelé story and highlight his amazing history through their powerful brand. It is a unique combination that will be crucial in honoring Pelé's legacy while supporting his foundation in the process"

- Joe Fraga, CEO, Sport 10 / Manager - Pelé

In order to represent the everlasting impact Pelé had not only on today's game but on popular culture at large, ROF designed the partnership to launch at a natural starting point — Pelé's Roots in Santos, Brazil. The partnership will eventually trace all the way back to Pelé's childhood in Três Corações and follow his progression to the last chapter of his storied career with the New York Cosmos, ultimately illustrating his monumental transcendence in sport, history, and contemporary culture.

"Nelson Mandela once said, ‘To watch him [Pelé] play was to watch the delight of a child combined with the extraordinary grace of a man in full.'

We could not agree more. It is our absolute honor to pay tribute, respect and to partner with the greatest soccer player of all time, one of the most iconic athletes and one of the greatest human beings. We can't wait to help bring his stories and history to life and share them with new generations so they can learn about the greatness of Pelé."

- Jesse Katz, CEO / Founder ROF

Featuring a full range of tees, tanks, shorts, sweatsuits and a duffle bag at launch, the Pelé line will expand this Fall/Winter into headwear, jackets and a range of other apparel and accessories. The collection was thoughtfully designed and curated to preserve Pelé's rich history and highlight the superhuman feats on the pitch and the larger-than-life hero Pelé was and still is, off the pitch.

ABOUT PELÉ:

No singular athlete has ever meant so much to a sport as Pelé has meant to soccer. No presence hovers over today's playing fields so completely, and no one player sings in the hearts of his countrymen so passionately. Pelé means a million things to a million people, and he is instantly translatable in every language, in every country across the globe. Three World Cups, 1,283 goals, and records that will never be broken.

It has been said that what God is to religion Pelé is to soccer. He is, quite literally, a national treasure.

ABOUT THE PELE BRAND AND FOUNDATION:

After retiring from fútbol in 1977, Pelé used his status and fame to work for causes he believed strongly in, ranging from the advocation of world peace to the fight for international children's rights and poverty alleviation.

In 1994 Pelé was appointed a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, a role which recognizes people with incredible influence to contribute to world peace and security by promoting international collaboration.

For his unending humanitarian work around the world, UNESCO awarded Pelé with the ‘Children in Need' Award in 2012. That same year he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Edinburgh in recognition of his lifetime achievements.

The Pelé Foundation is a project at The Giving Back Fund, a national 501c3 organization that benefits organizations around the world and their dedicated efforts to empower children, specifically around poverty alleviation and access to education.

ABOUT ROOTS OF FIGHT:

Roots Of Fight™ is a media, lifestyle and apparel brand that celebrates the improbable achievements of today's most legendary athletes, innovators, and cultural icons. Our mission is to create high-end art, apparel, and experiences that do justice to each figure's unique battle for greatness. Each story we tell depicts the unending fight at the root of every human triumph.

