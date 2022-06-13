Clover Sport Enhances Fan Experiences and Streamlines Stadium Operations Globally

More than 300 sports and entertainment venues are innovating fan interactions via point-of-sale hardware, software and specialized services

Fiserv, Inc. FISV, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is enabling arenas, stadiums and entertainment venues of all sizes to deliver next generation fan experiences and foodservice operations with Clover® Sport, which integrates point-of-sale hardware with specialized software and services such as loyalty and rewards programs.

As fans return to live events, they are ready to adopt new commerce technology for faster, more convenient purchasing experiences. From contactless concession ordering to merchandise buying, Clover Sport from Fiserv offers self-service options via mobile phones, kiosks, and grab-and-go marketplaces that seamlessly integrate with back-of-house operations. Fans benefit from shorter queue lines, while venue operators benefit from robust management tools including real-time data and reporting that can be leveraged to optimize operations and increase profitability.

Clover Sport combines a range of Clover point-of-sale hardware with the robust back office management tools and rich insights engines of Bypass, and will be the new go-forward identity for Bypass.

"For many people an event is just not the same without snacks and a souvenir t-shirt, but no one wants to spend the whole time waiting in line," said Dan Bjerke, head of Clover from Fiserv. "As pandemic-era restrictions lift and in-person attendance rises, teams and venue operators are tasked with delivering enhanced fan experiences while managing staffing challenges. Venues that have been upgrading their payment technology over the last two years are well positioned to set a new standard for fan purchases by making them a more seamless part of the event experience."

Contactless Experiences at Citi Field

Consumers have increasingly adopted digital ordering and purchasing formats during the pandemic, and now fans expect similar contactless experiences at sporting events and concerts.

At Citi Field, home of Major League Baseball's New York Mets, Clover Sport enables fans to make contactless purchases throughout restaurants, concession areas and retail stores, order via mobile phones from their seats, and even pay with stored value on digital tickets. Citi Field is also exploring the addition of self-service capabilities to expand contactless purchasing options for fans.

"Clover enables us to offer the contactless experiences that our fans expect when they show up for a Mets game with family and friends," said Jeff Deline, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer of the New York Mets. "Doing so has helped streamline our operational service model, allowing us to serve fans quicker so they can spend more time watching the game."

The Mets also leverage Clover at their minor league facilities in Brooklyn, New York, Port St. Lucie, Florida and Syracuse, New York.

Utilizing Data and Insights at Footprint Center

When venues are outfitted with a connected commerce solution, stadium operators and food service management providers are able to gain access to industry-leading reporting capabilities that provide meaningful insights regarding the flow of commerce and inventory throughout the stadium.

At Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and multiple concerts and events, understanding the data behind the teams' concession sales enables the organizations to properly allocate resources, move staff, and even adjust technology to best meet the needs of their fans for any given game or concert.

"Clover Sport helps us better understand when and where attendees are purchasing concessions throughout the arena, including how the volume of customers visiting each concession area can vary from night to night," said Dan Costello, Chief Revenue Officer of the Phoenix Suns. "This level of detail allows us to make meaningful adjustments to our service model for each game, such as leveraging the flexibility of Clover to convert concession areas to a self-service model on nights when we plan on having less staff on site."

Expanding Capabilities at Fiserv Forum

With its open platform architecture, the Clover point-of-sale system allows operators to easily integrate third-party solutions for loyalty and rewards, in-app mobile ordering, digital ticketing, and merchandise sales at retail outlets located within the stadium.

At Fiserv Forum, where nearly 300 Clover devices have powered contactless concession ordering since the arena reopened to fans in March of 2021, a recent integration between Clover and Teamwork Commerce is now helping the Milwaukee Bucks streamline how fans purchase merchandise at Bucks Pro Shops located throughout the arena.

"The positive responses from fans ordering concessions at Fiserv Forum made us want to create a similar experience for those purchasing apparel and memorabilia before, after, and during games," said Matt Pazaras, Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer of the Milwaukee Bucks. "Because Clover allows us to seamlessly integrate third-party technology, such as Teamwork Commerce, it was simple for us to expand digital purchasing across retail stores in Fiserv Forum, creating a very consistent experience for our fans."

