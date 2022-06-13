Bragg Gaming Names Yaniv Sherman Chief Executive Officer

Sherman brings Over 20 Years of Expertise and Accomplishments to Bragg, Including 15 Years as a Senior Executive for Leading Global Online Gaming Operator

Bragg Gaming Group ((BRAG, BRAG) ("Bragg" or "the Company"), a global iGaming technology and content provider, announced today that it will appoint Yaniv Sherman as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Sherman brings to Bragg more than 20 years of experience in leading global teams across the gaming, software and online gaming sectors, including, most recently, 15 years as a senior executive at 888 Holdings plc (LSE: 888). The Company also announced that Mr. Sherman's appointment marks the conclusion of the Board of Directors' review of strategic alternatives, which was announced in November 2021.

Mr. Sherman joins Bragg Gaming Group from 888 Holdings plc, where he served as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. from 2018 to 2021. In that role, he led the creation of a 15-year joint venture that allows 888 to use the Sports Illustrated brand in the U.S., signed partnerships with Caesars Entertainment and the Delaware Lottery, and developed their U.S. customer support and online marketing teams. In addition, Mr. Sherman headed Dragonfish, 888's bingo-focused B2B arm, and facilitated its divestment in 2021. From 2017 to 2020, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Development, during which he oversaw corporate development, gaming content and epayments partnerships, market research, competitive intelligence and B2B.

Commenting on Mr. Sherman's appointment, Bragg's Chairman of the Board, Paul Godfrey, said, "We're delighted to welcome Yaniv Sherman to Bragg Gaming Group as our new Chief Executive Officer. His extensive industry experience and strong record of success, including many years of senior management leadership and accomplishments for a leading global iGaming operator, makes him ideally suited to lead the Company's ongoing execution of our successful growth initiatives. Yaniv's strong record and his expertise in the global iGaming industry, most recently in the U.S. market, will drive value for Bragg as we leverage our recent acquisition of Spin Games, our growing internal game development capabilities, partnerships with leading third-party game studios, and iGaming platform capabilities to establish and quickly expand our presence across the rapidly growing and evolving U.S. online gaming landscape. Yaniv's appointment brings to a close our strategic review process and signals our intention to leverage our deep array of assets to drive long-term organic growth and build value for our shareholders."

Mr. Sherman added, "I am honored and excited to join Bragg's strong and deep leadership team and help drive the Company's ongoing growth. Bragg's business momentum reflects consistent execution on its strategic growth initiatives, including its successful entry into new European regulated iGaming markets since the beginning of 2021. In addition, the recent additions of the Spin Games and Wild Streak Gaming studios represent an attractive opportunity for growth and continued expansion of Bragg's offerings in the North American market, as they integrate their content, products and services with the core Bragg team and platform to offer a diiferentiated, best-in-class online gaming proposition to existing and future partners. I am very much looking forward to working with Bragg's board, management and partners in pursuit of these exciting opportunities to deliver ongoing revenue and cash flow growth."

Mr. Sherman holds both a BA in Business and Human Resources and an MBA from Ben Gurion University in Israel.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group ((BRAG, BRAG) is a content-driven iGaming technology provider and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

Nevada-based Spin Games is Bragg's wholly owned B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region.

