First Open XDR Summit Is a Resounding Success

Open XDR Users, Service Providers and Cybersecurity Thought Leaders Met in San Francisco to Share Real-World Experiences

The Open XDR Summit, the world's largest community of cybersecurity professionals using and advocating Open XDR, successfully concluded its first in-person event on June 7- 8 in San Francisco. Featuring more than 20 distinguished speakers on stage and hundreds of attendees, the Summit served as an effective platform to exchange user experiences on how enterprises across the world use Open XDR platforms to cost-effectively reduce cybersecurity risk and improve security operations productivity and confidence. Featuring security practitioners from industry, academia and MSSPs, as well as thought leaders from the investment, media and consulting sectors, the Open XDR Summit provided attendees the opportunity to network and learn from peers about how Open XDR transforms security operations today. The Summit also intensified interest, and generated new ideas, excitement and a call to action regarding Open XDR among all attendees.

The two-day event was packed with a broad range of business and technical Open XDR use case discussions, including:

Russ Kaurloto, Vice Chancellor and CIO at the University of Denver, spoke about risk vs. cost, and how to build progressive resiliency into a security stack.

Ravi Puvvala, VP Partnerships, HARMAN Automotive, discussed the dynamics of an IP fleet of automobiles and vehicle components (like audio systems), and how Open XDR helps take asset management to a new level by centrally managing and assessing risks across many mobile assets.

Jeremy Rasmussen, Chief Technology Officer, Abacode, discussed moving from rules-based SIEMs to automated and ML-driven XDR thinking, and how hurdles are removed for mass industry adoption.

In addition to these popular keynote addresses, the Open XDR Summit also featured a roving reporter who captured attendees' feedback about the key security trends and issues that Open XDR addresses today. All Summit content is available on the Open XDR Summit website at https://openxdrsummit.org/.

"There's a lot of hype surrounding XDR, and we were thrilled to connect with other Open XDR users to discuss real-world outcomes being delivered today, as well as the exciting potential for the future," said Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare.

XDR is the industry's promise to revolutionize threat detection and incident response capabilities, by unifying multiple security products into a centrally managed platform. Open XDR gives users the freedom to choose best in class technologies while protecting the investment they already have made in their existing security tools. The global XDR market is expected to expand to $2.06 billion by 2028.

Resources

About the Open XDR Summit

The Open XDR Summit is a collaborative community of cybersecurity professionals using Open XDR to cost-effectively reduce risk while dramatically improving productivity and confidence. Founded in 2022, the Summit's goal is to provide a forum for security leaders to network and share experiences, real-world outcomes and new ideas using Open XDR.

Open XDR Summit participants include Abacode, Agio, Ballistic Ventures, Banyax, Boise State University, Brite, Cerberus Sentinel, Corelight, Check Point, CyFlare, CYRISMA, EBSCO, HARMAN Automotive, HighWire Networks, M-Theory Group, McKinsey & Company, Plastipak, Quanti, SISAP, Solutions Granted, Stellar Cyber, University of Denver, Valley Capital Partners and Xiologix, among others.

For more information, please visit http://openxdrsummit.org.

