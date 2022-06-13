OneSpan Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Lara Mataac as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Former Constant Contact General Counsel Brings Broad Legal, Compliance, and Leadership Depth
OneSpan Inc. OSPN, the digital agreements security company, announced today the addition of Lara Mataac as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer to lead the company's legal team and oversee corporate governance and compliance. With nearly two decades of legal, compliance, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) experience focused on public and private cloud-based technology companies, Mataac will play a key role in OneSpan's strategic transformation.
This press release features multimedia.
Lara Mataac, OneSpan's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Most recently, Mataac served as General Counsel at Constant Contact, where she led the legal and compliance team during a period of transformation after the company's spinout from Endurance International Group (EIG). Prior to Constant Contact, Mataac spent eight years at EIG, most recently as Deputy General Counsel. At EIG, she was the legal lead for the company's IPO, was responsible for public company compliance, corporate governance, M&A, and employment matters, and was instrumental in EIG's take-private transaction. Before EIG, she was Corporate Legal Director at Bottomline Technologies. Earlier in her career, Mataac represented public and private companies in ongoing securities law matters, corporate governance, M&A, and capital markets transactions at the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.
"As we build upon our strong security and e-signature foundation to bring secure digital agreement solutions to market, our message is resonating and attracting top talent like Lara," said OneSpan President and CEO, Matthew Moynahan. "Lara's strong background and extensive understanding of complex legal and compliance issues are a great fit for our team. I'm thrilled to have her join my executive leadership team."
"OneSpan has a long history as a trusted security partner to global blue-chip enterprises," said Mataac. "I'm excited to join OneSpan at this critical juncture as it begins its transformation to drive accelerated growth and profitability."
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.
