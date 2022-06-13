Yahoo Appoints Six New Members to Board of Directors

Board brings diversified leadership and expertise to accelerate Yahoo's growth and transformation

Yahoo today announced its board of directors with six new appointments. With expansive experience and extensive knowledge from multiple industries including consumer goods, digital media, financial services, sports entertainment, information technology, and private equity, Yahoo puts forth a comprehensive group of leaders to support its new era of growth and transformation.

Joining CEO Jim Lanzone and the representatives from Apollo and Verizon, the new members of the Yahoo board include:

Jessica Alba - Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company, a mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, which launched in 2012 with a mission to inspire everyone to love living consciously. Alba is also an actor, advocate, and New York Times best-selling author.

- Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company, a mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, which launched in 2012 with a mission to inspire everyone to love living consciously. Alba is also an actor, advocate, and New York Times best-selling author. Aryeh Bourkoff - Founder and CEO of LionTree, an independent global investment and merchant bank focused on technology, media, and the digital economy. LionTree has advised on some of the largest and most transformational transactions across media and technology, and is an investor in Yahoo.

- Founder and CEO of LionTree, an independent global investment and merchant bank focused on technology, media, and the digital economy. LionTree has advised on some of the largest and most transformational transactions across media and technology, and is an investor in Yahoo. Fouad ElNaggar - Co-Founder and CEO of Array and co-founder and CEO of Sapho, which was acquired by Citrix. He was also Chief Strategy Officer at CBS Interactive, overseeing strategy, operations, partnerships, and M&A. At CBSi, ElNaggar structured deals with partners such as Yahoo, IAC, and Twitch.

- Co-Founder and CEO of Array and co-founder and CEO of Sapho, which was acquired by Citrix. He was also Chief Strategy Officer at CBS Interactive, overseeing strategy, operations, partnerships, and M&A. At CBSi, ElNaggar structured deals with partners such as Yahoo, IAC, and Twitch. Michael Kives - Founder and CEO of K5 Global, an incubation and investment firm, with investments in SpaceX, the Boring Company, Coinbase, and FTX, and incubated companies including Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

- Founder and CEO of K5 Global, an incubation and investment firm, with investments in SpaceX, the Boring Company, Coinbase, and FTX, and incubated companies including Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila. Cynthia Marshall - CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, who has helped transform the culture of the Dallas Mavericks franchise. She has been a dynamic force for inclusion and diversity within the Mavericks organization and over a 36-year career at AT&T.

- CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, who has helped transform the culture of the Dallas Mavericks franchise. She has been a dynamic force for inclusion and diversity within the Mavericks organization and over a 36-year career at AT&T. Katie Stanton - Founder and General Partner of Moxxie Ventures. Prior to Moxxie, Stanton served in numerous executive operating roles at Twitter, Google, Yahoo, and Color. She is also the former Special Advisor to the Office of Innovation at the US State Department.

"As we enter into a new era of Yahoo, establishing a powerful board of directors with strategic knowledge of diverse industries will drive greater growth, innovation, and scale," said Lanzone. "The intersection of media, tech, product, and content is more relevant than ever and this board represents the best minds in those categories. I look forward to working with this group to continue to create and innovate for our millions of consumers, advertisers, and media partners worldwide."

"We're thrilled to welcome such high-caliber executives to the Yahoo Board of Directors, which we view as testament to Yahoo's leadership in delivering seamless consumer products and digital media solutions at unparalleled scale, and the opportunities that lie ahead," said Yahoo Chairman Reed Rayman. "As a newly standalone company, Yahoo's business has experienced incredible momentum, reflected in our financial performance, user engagement figures, and perhaps most importantly, the quality of talent that has joined the company over the last several months. I look forward to working alongside this impressive board to help guide Yahoo into this exciting next phase of growth."

About Yahoo

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005174/en/